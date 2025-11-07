School Assembly News Headlines (November 8): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for November 8, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - November 8

"Aim To Free Seemanchal Of Illegal Immigrants": Amit Shah To NDTV In Bihar

Air India Crash: 'Can't Blame Pilot', Top Court Says. Theories Point To...

Ex-CIA Officer's Claim On Secret India-Israel Plan To Strike Pak Nuke Site

$22 Million, 26 Billionaires Couldn't Stop Zohran Mamdani's New York Mayoral Win

"Now Your Turn, Bihar": Pune Woman's Viral Selfie Sparks 'Vote Theft' Row

Delhi Airport Chaos: Over 300 Flights Hit Due To Air Traffic Control Glitch

Why IndiGo Co-Founder Quietly Left One Of The Most Profitable Airlines In The World

Top International News - November 8

55 Injured In Explosion At Indonesian School Mosque During Friday Prayers

Winds Shatter Windows, Blow Roofs As Typhoon Kalmaegi Kills 5 In Vietnam

PoK Boils As Gen Z Take Streets Against Pak Government's Education Policies

Indian Student Missing For 19 Days In Russia Found Dead Inside Dam

On Camera, Trump's Drug Event Paused As Man Faints At White House

Top Sports News - November 8

"Came Close, Asked About My Periods": Bangladesh Women's Team Star's Big Sexual Harassment Charge

6,6,6,6,6,6: Pakistan Star Abbas Afridi Smashes 6 Sixes In One Over Ahead Of India Match. Watch

Mohammed Shami Snubbed Again: BCCI, Ajit Agarkar Receive Stern Accusation

India A vs South Africa A, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2 Highlights: India A Extend Lead To 112, Reach 78/3 vs SA A

Cricket World Shocked As India's World Cup-Winner Gets Released By WPL Franchise, Coach Explains

Top Business News- November 8