School Assembly News Headlines (November 26): Today's headlines range from diplomacy and technology to record-breaking cricket and global politics. The day's biggest stories include India's expanding ties with Nepal, a major airport project in Assam, international trade tensions, and a stunning world-record innings by 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Top National News

Nepal PM Balen Shah's India Visit Marks New Chapter In Ties, Says Brother-In-Law

India "Strongly Condemns" Riyadh Tower Attack That Injured 2 Indians

Meta Meets Congress Leaders Amid Row Over Suspended Instagram Accounts

"Not Today": Top Court Denies Interim Bail To Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid

'Work With Modi If You Want To Move Ahead': Suvendu Adhikari Recalls Pranab Mukherjee's Advice

"Need Rahul Gandhi To Beat BJP": Congress MP Breathes Fire On Samajwadi Party

CJP's Saurav Das Approaches Court After He Was Stopped From Flying To UK

'It's Contrary To Islamic Beliefs': Vande Mataram At J&K Event Leads To A Row, Mirwaiz Explains Objection

Cabinet Clears Rs 2,014-Crore Greenfield Airport In Assam's Silchar

After BJP-Akali Alliance In Punjab, Congress Looks At Left

Terrorists Try To Sell J&K Land To Fund Terror, Cops Seal Their Property

Backlash Over Comedian Yash Maheshwari's Chhath Sindoor Joke, He Apologises

4-Member Panel To Probe Sexual Harassment Complaint Against TVK MLA

Varanasi Ghats Glow With 11 Lakh Diyas During Dev Deepawali Celebration

Top International News

India Among Nations On Team Trump's Hit List For New US Tariffs: Report

Gadi Eisenkot Clinches 1st Coalition Partner In Race To Become Israel's PM

Newly Elected US Republican Wants Every Gay American To Join His Party

After Ensuring His Nvidia Comeback, Trump Says He May Pardon Jensen Huang

Shein Agrees To $100 Million Settlement With US Consumer Watchdog

Author Of 'How To Kill A Federal Judge' Sentenced To 6.5 Years For Threats

Unclassified CIA System Breached In Cyberattack: Report

Democrat Accuses Nvidia CEO Of Violating US Export Control Law

Rudy Giuliani, Ex-New York Mayor Who Helped Trump Overturn His 2020 Defeat, Gets Medal Of Freedom

Intruders Break Into Prince William, Kate Middleton's Country Home: Report

Top Sports News

"You Are My Inspiration Now": Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Receives Huge Praise From T20 World Cup-Winning Captain Suryakumar Yadav

Jude Bellingham Stunner, Kylian Mbappe Brace Help Real Madrid Thrash PSV 5-1

"Special Talent": Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 53-Ball 204 Gets Special Praise From Yuvraj Singh

Mumbai Indians Drop Big Captaincy Hint? Cryptic Post Sends Rohit Sharma Fans Into Frenzy

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: South Africa Outplay Bangladesh To Sweep Series 2-0

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Lays Foundation Stone For International Cricket Stadium, Aquatics Centre In Kota

India Banks On Infra Push, 'Strong Past' Record In 2036 Olympics Bid Presentation Before IOC