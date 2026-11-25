Top stories include India's expanding ties with Nepal, a major airport project in Assam.
School Assembly News Headlines (November 26): Today's headlines range from diplomacy and technology to record-breaking cricket and global politics. The day's biggest stories include India's expanding ties with Nepal, a major airport project in Assam, international trade tensions, and a stunning world-record innings by 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Top National News
- Nepal PM Balen Shah's India Visit Marks New Chapter In Ties, Says Brother-In-Law
- India "Strongly Condemns" Riyadh Tower Attack That Injured 2 Indians
- Meta Meets Congress Leaders Amid Row Over Suspended Instagram Accounts
- "Not Today": Top Court Denies Interim Bail To Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid
- 'Work With Modi If You Want To Move Ahead': Suvendu Adhikari Recalls Pranab Mukherjee's Advice
- "Need Rahul Gandhi To Beat BJP": Congress MP Breathes Fire On Samajwadi Party
- CJP's Saurav Das Approaches Court After He Was Stopped From Flying To UK
- 'It's Contrary To Islamic Beliefs': Vande Mataram At J&K Event Leads To A Row, Mirwaiz Explains Objection
- Cabinet Clears Rs 2,014-Crore Greenfield Airport In Assam's Silchar
- After BJP-Akali Alliance In Punjab, Congress Looks At Left
- Terrorists Try To Sell J&K Land To Fund Terror, Cops Seal Their Property
- Backlash Over Comedian Yash Maheshwari's Chhath Sindoor Joke, He Apologises
- 4-Member Panel To Probe Sexual Harassment Complaint Against TVK MLA
- Varanasi Ghats Glow With 11 Lakh Diyas During Dev Deepawali Celebration
Top International News
- India Among Nations On Team Trump's Hit List For New US Tariffs: Report
- Gadi Eisenkot Clinches 1st Coalition Partner In Race To Become Israel's PM
- Newly Elected US Republican Wants Every Gay American To Join His Party
- After Ensuring His Nvidia Comeback, Trump Says He May Pardon Jensen Huang
- Shein Agrees To $100 Million Settlement With US Consumer Watchdog
- Author Of 'How To Kill A Federal Judge' Sentenced To 6.5 Years For Threats
- Unclassified CIA System Breached In Cyberattack: Report
- Democrat Accuses Nvidia CEO Of Violating US Export Control Law
- Rudy Giuliani, Ex-New York Mayor Who Helped Trump Overturn His 2020 Defeat, Gets Medal Of Freedom
- Intruders Break Into Prince William, Kate Middleton's Country Home: Report
Top Sports News
- "You Are My Inspiration Now": Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Receives Huge Praise From T20 World Cup-Winning Captain Suryakumar Yadav
- Jude Bellingham Stunner, Kylian Mbappe Brace Help Real Madrid Thrash PSV 5-1
- "Special Talent": Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 53-Ball 204 Gets Special Praise From Yuvraj Singh
- Mumbai Indians Drop Big Captaincy Hint? Cryptic Post Sends Rohit Sharma Fans Into Frenzy
- South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: South Africa Outplay Bangladesh To Sweep Series 2-0
- Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Lays Foundation Stone For International Cricket Stadium, Aquatics Centre In Kota
- India Banks On Infra Push, 'Strong Past' Record In 2036 Olympics Bid Presentation Before IOC
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