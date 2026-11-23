School Assembly News Headlines (November 24): From India's growing global influence and the Supreme Court's pollution directives to India-Nepal cooperation and major developments across the world, today's headlines offer students a quick look at the stories shaping the nation and the world.

Top National News

India 3rd Biggest Asian Power, PM Modi 2nd Most Effective Leader: Report

Only BS-VI Vehicles Should Be Allowed In Delhi: Top Court On Pollution Curbs

"Will Not Allow Gau Mata To Be Slaughtered In State": Bengal Chief Minister

"How Dare You Summon Me?" Man Attacks Delhi Cops With Knife Inside Station

Top Court Suspends 2002 Godhra Case Convict's Life Sentence On Medical Grounds

List Of 130, Then Tea: Congress Gets 'Can't Take Risk' Reply From Samajwadi Party

Supreme Court Asks Poll Body To Add Tribunals For Bengal Voter Roll Appeals

50 Lakh Gulab Jamun, Horse Race: Inside Bihar MLA Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding Prep

Don't Act Like 'Bahubali' Without Knowing Law: Supreme Court To Bihar Judge

West Bengal To Be Renamed Paschim Banga? Proposal In State Assembly Soon

UP Woman Kills Neighbour's 3-Year-Old Daughter As Part Of Occult Ritual

Congress, Samajwadi Party Meet On UP Seat-Sharing Ends In 15 Minutes

Gujarat Bans Caste-Identifying Words, Symbols On Private Vehicles

Nepal PM Balen Shah India Visit: India, Nepal Ink 8 Agreements During PM Balen Shah's New Delhi Visit

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Top International News

PM Modi Announces Rs 15,000-Crore Development Package For Nepal

Iran Seeks $290 Billion In Damages From US, Cover Decades-Long Actions

US Climber, 66, Dies While Descending Nepal's Mera Peak

Trump Holds Exclusive Dinner For Top Meme Coin Holders Despite Price Crash

'Will Use All Means To Counter': Iran Says Won't Tolerate US Blockade

Alice Huang Was In Touch With China During Affair With Nvidia's Ex-CEO Jensen Huang: Report

Democrats Secure Best General Election Results Since 1992 With 258 Seats

US Intelligence Chief Says Putin Is 'Not America's Friend In Ukraine'

No Deal Yet: Eisenkot, Netanyahu's Parties To Meet Again For Coalition Talks

Rabindranath Tagore's Portrait Defaced Again In Bangladesh Days After Restoration

"Death Awaits You": Over 450 German Schools Receive Bomb Threat

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