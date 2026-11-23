Today's headlines offer students a quick look at the stories shaping the nation.Photo: ANI
School Assembly News Headlines (November 24): From India's growing global influence and the Supreme Court's pollution directives to India-Nepal cooperation and major developments across the world, today's headlines offer students a quick look at the stories shaping the nation and the world.
Top National News
- India 3rd Biggest Asian Power, PM Modi 2nd Most Effective Leader: Report
- Only BS-VI Vehicles Should Be Allowed In Delhi: Top Court On Pollution Curbs
- "Will Not Allow Gau Mata To Be Slaughtered In State": Bengal Chief Minister
- "How Dare You Summon Me?" Man Attacks Delhi Cops With Knife Inside Station
- Top Court Suspends 2002 Godhra Case Convict's Life Sentence On Medical Grounds
- List Of 130, Then Tea: Congress Gets 'Can't Take Risk' Reply From Samajwadi Party
- Supreme Court Asks Poll Body To Add Tribunals For Bengal Voter Roll Appeals
- 50 Lakh Gulab Jamun, Horse Race: Inside Bihar MLA Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding Prep
- Don't Act Like 'Bahubali' Without Knowing Law: Supreme Court To Bihar Judge
- West Bengal To Be Renamed Paschim Banga? Proposal In State Assembly Soon
- UP Woman Kills Neighbour's 3-Year-Old Daughter As Part Of Occult Ritual
- Congress, Samajwadi Party Meet On UP Seat-Sharing Ends In 15 Minutes
- Gujarat Bans Caste-Identifying Words, Symbols On Private Vehicles
- Nepal PM Balen Shah India Visit: India, Nepal Ink 8 Agreements During PM Balen Shah's New Delhi Visit
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Top International News
- PM Modi Announces Rs 15,000-Crore Development Package For Nepal
- Iran Seeks $290 Billion In Damages From US, Cover Decades-Long Actions
- US Climber, 66, Dies While Descending Nepal's Mera Peak
- Trump Holds Exclusive Dinner For Top Meme Coin Holders Despite Price Crash
- 'Will Use All Means To Counter': Iran Says Won't Tolerate US Blockade
- Alice Huang Was In Touch With China During Affair With Nvidia's Ex-CEO Jensen Huang: Report
- Democrats Secure Best General Election Results Since 1992 With 258 Seats
- US Intelligence Chief Says Putin Is 'Not America's Friend In Ukraine'
- No Deal Yet: Eisenkot, Netanyahu's Parties To Meet Again For Coalition Talks
- Rabindranath Tagore's Portrait Defaced Again In Bangladesh Days After Restoration
- "Death Awaits You": Over 450 German Schools Receive Bomb Threat
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