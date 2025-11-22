School Assembly News Headlines (November 23): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School headlines
- PM proposes six initiatives at G20 highlighting Indian values for progress
- J&K police arrest man linked to white collar terror module case
- Indian Navy credited with saving over 500 lives, says UN envoy
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
New Delhi:
School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 22): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.
National
- PM Proposes 6 New Initiatives At G20, Says Indian Values Can Drive Progress
- J&K Police Arrests Man In Connection With White Collar Terror Module Case
- Congress Forms Panel To Start Seat-Sharing Talks With DMK For 2026 Polls
- UP Man Rescued From 'Cyber Slavery' In Cambodia, Repatriated: Cops
- 37 Maoists, Including Senior Leaders And Young Women, Surrender In Telangana
- US Court Orders Byju's Founder To Pay Over $1 Billion After Default Ruling
- MK Stalin Seeks PM Modi's Intervention Over Tamil Nadu Metro Proposal
- Shashi Tharoor's Post On Trump-Mamdani Meet Gets BJP Thumbs-Up
- Fines Of Over Rs 84 Crore Issued During GRAP Checks In Delhi In A Month
International
- Indian Navy's 'Credible, Swift' Actions Saved Over 500 Lives: Envoy To UN
- China Building World's 1st Artificial Floating Island That Can Survive Nukes
- "Wipe My A**": Ex-CIA Man On Pak Apology Demand Over 'India Will Win' Remark
- UK To Make Migrants Wait Upto 30 Years To Settle, Preference To Wealthy
- Trump Plan Targets Florida, California For Coastal Oil Drilling
Sports
- T20I Tri-Series: Farhan's Career-Best 80 Lifts Pakistan To Big Win Over SL
- Rahul's Blunder Proves To Be Costly For India, Bumrah's Reaction Goes Viral
- "Ashes Disgrace": Australia Blasted By Country's Media After Conceding Lead
- Rising Asia Cup: Pak A Beat Sri Lanka A To Set Up Final With Bangladesh A
Business
- TATA Chemicals To Invest Rs 910 Crore For Capacity Expansion At Mithapur, Cuddalore Plants
- Gold Declines Rs 600 To Rs 1.26 Lakh In Retail Market
- SEZs Raise Countervailing Duties Imposed By US, QCOs Issues With Commerce Ministry
- Oil Marketers' Operating Profit Set To Jump Over 50% To In FY26: Crisil Ratings