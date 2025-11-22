Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (November 23): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly Headlines November 23: Stay updated and be ready to share your thoughts in the morning with these School Assembly News Headlines.

New Delhi:

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 22): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

National

  • PM Proposes 6 New Initiatives At G20, Says Indian Values Can Drive Progress
  • J&K Police Arrests Man In Connection With White Collar Terror Module Case
  • Congress Forms Panel To Start Seat-Sharing Talks With DMK For 2026 Polls
  • UP Man Rescued From 'Cyber Slavery' In Cambodia, Repatriated: Cops
  • 37 Maoists, Including Senior Leaders And Young Women, Surrender In Telangana
  • US Court Orders Byju's Founder To Pay Over $1 Billion After Default Ruling
  • MK Stalin Seeks PM Modi's Intervention Over Tamil Nadu Metro Proposal
  • Shashi Tharoor's Post On Trump-Mamdani Meet Gets BJP Thumbs-Up
  • Fines Of Over Rs 84 Crore Issued During GRAP Checks In Delhi In A Month

International

  • Indian Navy's 'Credible, Swift' Actions Saved Over 500 Lives: Envoy To UN
  • China Building World's 1st Artificial Floating Island That Can Survive Nukes
  • "Wipe My A**": Ex-CIA Man On Pak Apology Demand Over 'India Will Win' Remark
  • UK To Make Migrants Wait Upto 30 Years To Settle, Preference To Wealthy
  • Trump Plan Targets Florida, California For Coastal Oil Drilling

Sports

  • T20I Tri-Series: Farhan's Career-Best 80 Lifts Pakistan To Big Win Over SL
  • Rahul's Blunder Proves To Be Costly For India, Bumrah's Reaction Goes Viral
  • "Ashes Disgrace": Australia Blasted By Country's Media After Conceding Lead
  • Rising Asia Cup: Pak A Beat Sri Lanka A To Set Up Final With Bangladesh A

Business

  • TATA Chemicals To Invest Rs 910 Crore For Capacity Expansion At Mithapur, Cuddalore Plants
  • Gold Declines Rs 600 To Rs 1.26 Lakh In Retail Market
  • SEZs Raise Countervailing Duties Imposed By US, QCOs Issues With Commerce Ministry
  • Oil Marketers' Operating Profit Set To Jump Over 50% To In FY26: Crisil Ratings
