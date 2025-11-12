School Assembly News Headlines (November 13): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines: "New York Will Turn Into Mumbai":
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for November 13, 2025 (Thursday), bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - November 13
- India's Air Passenger Traffic Reaches 202 Million In 1st Half Of This Fiscal
- PM Modi Holds High-Level Security Meet 2 Days After Delhi Blast
- Indian Job Market Shows Signs Of Revival As Hiring Intent Goes Up: Report
- Amid Worsening AQI In Delhi, Top Court Seeks Report On Stubble Burning
- SpiceJet Sees Net Loss Of Rs 635 Crore In Sept Quarter Amid Forex Headwinds
- Ammonium Nitrate: A Deadly Link Between Delhi And Beirut Blasts
- Research Is Only Path To A "Better India And World": Narayana Murthy
- 26/11-Style Attack, Over 200 IEDs: Delhi Blast Suspects Had Multiple Targets
- Red EcoSport SUV, Bought By Delhi Blast Accused, Found After Massive Hunt
- 70-Acre Campus, 74 Lakh MBBS Fee: Delhi Blast Puts Al-Falah University In Focus
- Video: Wedding Drone Chases Man For 2 km Who Stabbed Groom On Stage
Top International News - November 13
- 'Terror Can Shake Our Cities But Not Our Souls': Netanyahu On Delhi Blast
- 'US Doesn't Have Enough Talent': Trump Defends H-1B Visa Plan After Fee Hike
- "Foreign Students Good For US": Trump's U-Turn On MAGA's Immigration Agenda
- "New York Will Turn Into Mumbai": Real Estate Billionaire On Mamdani's Win
Top Sports News - November 13
- "She Is My Wife": Rashid Khan Stumps Cricket World, Confirms 2nd Marriage
- BCCI Tells Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Play Domestic Cricket. Hitman Clears His Stance
- India Coach's Stunning Rishabh Pant vs Dhruv Jurel Playing XI Revelation Stumps All
- IPL 2026 Release And Retention List: Players Likely To Be Left Out By Gujarat Titans
- "Morne Morkel Is Enemy": Graeme Smith's Jibe At India Bowling Coach Ahead Of Test Series
Top Business News- November 13
- PhysicsWallah IPO Subscribed 13 Per Cent On Day Two; GMP Sees Marginal Uptick
- Air India Express Flight To Varanasi From Mumbai Gets Hoax Bomb Threat