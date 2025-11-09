School Assembly News Headlines (November 10): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines: 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Andaman
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for November 10, 2025 (Monday), bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - November 10
- Shashi Tharoor's LK Advani Post Gets A Congress Rebuttal
- Exclusive: Inside Pak's Secret Unit 'S1' That Trains Terrorists To Attack India
- India-Nepal Border Points Closed For 72 Hours Ahead Of Bihar Phase 2 Polls
- 3 ISIS Terrorists Arrested From Gujarat For Planning Attacks In India
- 2 Of India's Most Wanted Gangsters Arrested In Georgia, US, To Be Deported
- Class 11 Students Shoot Classmate At Posh Gurugram Society Over Old Fight
- Rahul Gandhi Turns Up Late At Congress Training, Punished With 10 Push-Ups
- 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Andaman Sea: Seismology Centre
Top International News - November 10
- Sheikh Hasina Aide's "Clinton-Yunus" Bombshell And A Big Charge Against USAID
- Pak Amends Constitution, Gives Asim Munir Key Role After Op Sindoor Drubbing
- "Bought Same For Rs 5": Internet Reacts To Prada's Rs 69,000 Safety Pin
- Sheikh Hasina Aide's "Clinton-Yunus" Bombshell And A Big Charge Against USAID
- Japanese PM To Revise Law To Implement Pay Cuts For Herself, Cabinet
Top Sports News - November 10
- Jemimah Rodrigues Stumps All With Her Dedication, Flies To Australia To Fulfil WBBL Duty
- Suryakumar Yadav Defends Shubman Gill's Strike Rate With "Fire And Fire" Remark
- "Impressed Me More Than Any Senior": Anjum Chopra Praises Two Stars After India's World Cup Win
- Abhishek Sharma Given Huge Warning By Ex-India Star: "Even The Fearlessness Has To Be Rational"
- Ex-India Star Names 'Slightly Tricky' Selection Dilemma Ahead Of Test Series Against South Africa
- India vs Sri Lanka Hong Kong Sixes 2025, Highlights: India's Forgettable Campaign Ends With 48-Run Loss vs Sri Lanka
Top Business News- November 10
- Gold Prices Expected To Remain In Corrective Phase Ahead Of Crucial US Macrodata
- Rapido Expects To Start Working On IPO By 2026: Co-Founder Aravind Sanka