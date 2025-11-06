School Assembly Headlines (Nov 07): Top National, World, Sports Education News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 07): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly, the top stories making headlines on November 07, 2025.

Top National Headlines (November 07)



Bihar Sees Highest-Ever Voter Turnout Of 64.66% In Phase 1

Seats voting in the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly election recorded a provisional voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the highest in the state's history.

Furious Face-Off Between Nitish Kumar's Deputy, RJD Leader On Poll Day

Bollywood-style confrontation took place between Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and the Rashtriya Janata Dal's MLC Ajay Singh - caught on NDTV camera.

The Deputy Chief Minister already had a trying morning - facing a group of hostile RJD supporters in Lakhisarai who threw slippers, stones and cow dung at his car, raising "murdabad" slogans all the while.

"How Can You Call Other Chyawanprash Brands 'Dhokha'?" Court To Patanjali

Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved was asked by the Delhi High Court on Thursday how it could refer to all other chyawanprash brands as 'dhokha' (fraud or deception) while touting its own as good.

Ex Spymaster To NDTV On Games US, China, Pak Play - And Where India Stands

Vikram Sood, one of India's greatest spymasters who has spent his career in the dark corridors of cloak-and-dagger, gave some cold, hard insight into the realities of today's world and also suggested how India should play the long game.

"I Cast My Vote, Don't Know Who That Is": Voter In 'Brazilian Model' Row

The woman at the centre of the 'Brazilian model row' told NDTV Thursday one of the fake voter ID cards Rahul Gandhi flagged this week - to add to what the Congress says is mounting evidence of large-scale fraud involving the Election Commission and the ruling BJP - is not actually hers.

Man Robbed, Loses Leg. Cops Take Him To Hospital, Leave Limb Behind

A labourer was robbed of Rs 500 by four men and his leg was held on a railway track until a train ran over it, severing the limb, in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Wednesday.

"Rs 700 Coffee, Rs 100 Water": Supreme Court Flags High Prices At Cinemas

The Supreme Court of India has taken note of the steep prices charged for basic food and beverages at multiplexes, cautioning that such unchecked rates could alienate audiences and hurt the cinema business.

Top world news (November 07, 2025

Canada Plans To Poach H-1B Visa Holders, Skilled Workers Amid US Immigration Crackdown

Amid its biggest immigration overhaul in decades, Canada is planning to reduce admissions of foreign students, including Indians, by 25-32 per cent starting next year, while creating special entry pathways for thousands of top international researchers and H-1B visa holders from the United States.

Asim Munir To Get Even More Powerful? Pakistan Plans To Amend Constitution

Amid Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's increasing influence in Pakistan and abroad, Islamabad is planning to amend its constitution, possibly giving more power to its military.

Top sports news (November 07, 2025)

BCCI Shortlists 5 Cities For T20 World Cup, Ahmedabad May Host Final: Sources

India are all set to co-host the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 along with Sri Lanka. Just like the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, Pakistan will not be travelling to India due to political tensions between the two nations and will play all their matches in Sri Lanka.

India's Might Forces Australia To Slump To Second Lowest T20I Total On Home Soil

Washington Sundar took three wickets in five deliveries as India beat Australia by 48 runs in the fourth Twenty20 on Thursday. India spinners claimed six wickets in all to usher an Australia collapse from 91-4 in 11.3 overs to 119 all out in 18.2 overs in pursuit of 168.

New Chapter For Indian Football? Overseas-Based Players Ryan Williams, Abneet Bharti Join AIFF National Camp

The game's national federation AIFF has roped in two overseas-based players -- Ryan Williams and Abneet Bharti -- for the national camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh in Dhaka on November 18.

Top Education news (November 07, 2025)

Medical Exam Body Extends Round-1 Choice Filling For PG Counselling 2025

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the choice-filling window for Round 1 of PG Counselling 2025 until further notice, after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) initiated a revision of the seat matrix.



Left Unity Sweeps JNU Students' Union Elections 2025, Wins All Four Central Posts

The Left Unity panel has registered a decisive clean sweep in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) Elections 2025, reclaiming all four central posts and reaffirming its ideological dominance on the campus. The results mark yet another turn towards Left-backed student politics in one of India's most politically vibrant universities.

CBSE Directs Schools To Provide Class 11 Registration Numbers For JEE Main Applications

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a directive to all affiliated schools, asking them to ensure that Class 11 registration numbers are provided to students applying for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026.