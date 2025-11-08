School Assembly News Headlines (November 09): Top National, World, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (November 09): Mornings offer an ideal opportunity to review the latest developments across key fields. Staying informed about important national, international, sports, and education updates strengthens awareness. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

Top National Headlines (November 09)

Air Traffic Controllers Say July Concerns Raised Prior To Delhi Airport Glitch

The recent system failure at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport could have been avoided, according to an association of air traffic controllers which stated that related issues had already been highlighted in July.

Bengaluru Prison Videos Show ISIS Recruiter, Rapist Using Phones & Watching TV

A security breach has been reported at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail after video clips surfaced showing high-risk prisoners, including an ISIS recruiter and a serial rapist-killer, using mobile phones and watching television.

Children Receive Steel Plates For Midday Meals After NDTV Report



Two days after an NDTV report showed Hullpur Government School students in Sheopur eating midday meals on waste paper, district authorities acted. On Saturday, students received meals served on steel plates.

Top World Headlines (November 09)

Taliban Warns Pakistan After Istanbul Peace Talks Fail Again



Afghanistan-Pakistan talks in Istanbul ended without agreement. The Taliban accused Pakistan of blocking progress and shifting responsibility, despite mediation involving Turkey and Qatar, and stated it was prepared for conflict if needed.

"Hire Attractive People": Indian-Origin Start-Up Founders Face Racial Trolling

Two IIT Kharagpur graduates and Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni were subjected to racist trolling shortly after they revealed that their San Francisco-based startup, Giga, had secured $61 million in funding.

US Launches 175 Probes Into 'Potential Abuse' Of H-1B Visa Program: Report

The United States Department of Labor (DOL) recently revealed that it launched at least 175 investigations targeting a potential abuse of the H-1B Visa Program, according to a report by Fox News on Friday.

Top Sports Headlines (November 09)

BCCI Shares Key Interaction With PCB Over Asia Cup Trophy Issue

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said an informal meeting was held with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi regarding the Asia Cup 2025 trophy exchange. India beat Pakistan in the final, but the team declined to accept the trophy from Naqvi.

Abhishek Sharma Breaks World Record; Becomes Fastest Indian To 1,000 T20I Runs

Abhishek Sharma reached 1,000 runs in T20 internationals, setting a world record for the fastest to the mark (balls faced) for a single nation and becoming the quickest Indian to achieve the milestone (matches).

Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defense At ATP Finals; Alcaraz In Contention

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will begin his ATP Finals title defense on Sunday. He has claimed two Grand Slams this year, including Wimbledon against Carlos Alcaraz, raising the possibility of another high-profile final between the two.

Top Education Headlines (November 09)

MPPSC 2023 Final Results Released; Women Selected For 13 Out Of 19 DSP Posts

The MP Public Service Commission has issued final results of the State Services Examination 2023 within 35 hours following a High Court directive. The recruitment process covered 229 positions across government departments.

UGC NET December 2025: Application Edit Window Opening Soon

NTA has closed applications for UGC NET December 2025. Candidates will shortly be able to modify their forms on the official portal.

UN YPP 2025 Exam: Applications Open; Deadline December 14

The United Nations has launched applications for the 2025 Young Professionals Programme (YPP), aimed at selecting skilled candidates for roles within the UN Secretariat. The last date to apply is December 14, 2025.

CAT 2025: City-Wise Test Centre List Published

The Indian Institutes of Management have issued the list of exam centres for CAT 2025. The test is scheduled for November 30, to be held across three sessions.