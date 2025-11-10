School Assembly News Headlines (November 11): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines: Cars On Fire Outside Metro Station Near Red Fort
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for November 11, 2025 (Tuesday), bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - November 11
- Many Injured After Explosion In Car Near Delhi's Red Fort, Vehicles On Fire
- Cars On Fire Outside Metro Station Near Red Fort: What We Know So Far
- 'No One Suspects Doctors': The Terror Plot Behind Faridabad Explosives Haul
- Bhopal Model, 21, Dumped By Lover Outside Hospital, Dies: "Bruises All Over"
- 2,900 kg Explosives Found At 2 Houses Of J&K Doctor In Faridabad
- Ammonium Nitrate To Ricin Poison, Terror Attacks And The Doctors Behind Them
- Men Seen Offering Namaz At Bengaluru Airport, BJP Questions Siddaramaiah
- Car Catches Fire After Tyre Burst In Maharashtra, Woman Burns To Death
Top International News - November 11
- How Will Americans Receive "$2,000 Tariff Dividend"? Team Trump Explains
- "People Against Tariff Fools": Trump Pledges $2,000 "Dividends" To Americans
- Andhra Student, 23, Dies In US. Friends Say She Had Been Coughing For 2 Days
- Why Did BBC Chief Resign? Controversy Behind 'Trump Documentary' Explained
- Video: Moment When Russian Chopper Broke Into 2 Parts Before Crash Killing 4
- Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Speeds Up, Turns Blue, Loses Tail, Leaves Experts Stumped
Top Sports News - November 11
- Gautam Gambhir's First Reaction On Benching Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav Amid Outcry: "You Can Only Pick..."
- "Win Or Loss, They Say Harman Should Be Removed": Anjum Chopra To NDTV On Captaincy Change Talks
- Pak Cricketer Tries To Mock Dinesh Karthik After Hong Kong Sixes Win, Post Backfires
- "These Shameless People Are Using You": Sunil Gavaskar's Warning To Indian Women's Team
- Delhi's Iconic Nehru Stadium To Be Dismantled And Reborn As 102-Acre "Sports City: Sources
- Mohammed Shami Refused To Play: Report Makes Staggering Claim Amid Selection Controversy
Top Business News- November 11
- Lohum Aims 20% Of India's Rare Earth Magnet Demand With First Plant After China Hurdles
- AI Will Takes Over Human Jobs In A Decade: DeepSeek Researcher