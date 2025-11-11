School Assembly News Headlines (November 12): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School News Headlines: Piyush Goyal Sees 1 Trillion Potential In Medical Travel
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for November 12, 2025 (Wednesday), bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - November 12
- Record Turnout In Bihar Election, Test For Nitish Kumar's Cabinet
- Dharmendra's Net Worth: Rs 335-Crore Empire, A 100-Acre Farmhouse And Luxury Cars
- Mahagathbandhan Loses Ground In Bihar, Predict Exit Polls. PK Factor To Blame?
- 3 Doctors Detained From Al-Falah University, NIA To Probe Delhi Suicide Blast
- Delhi Blast's Telegram Link: How Messaging App Became Playground For Terrorists
- Cannabis, Meth, MDMA Seized In Major Drug Haul In Kerala, 3 Arrested
Top International News - November 12
- Sadiya Azhar And Pak Terror Group's Women Wing Link To Delhi Red Fort Blast
- Delhi 10/11 Blast: Grief Pours In From Across World, UK And US Issue Advisories
- Trump Says US "Getting Close" To Reaching A "Fair Trade Deal" With India
- Viral Video Shows Vladimir Putin's "Swollen" Hand, Sparks Health Concerns
Top Sports News - November 12
- "Consent Obtained By All Three": Report Shares Big Update On Chennai Super Kings-Rajasthan Royals Trade Deal
- CSK's Post For Sanju Samson Fuels Trade Speculations Amid Talks With Rajasthan Royals
- Not Riyan Parag, These 2 Stars Among Shortlisted To Be RR Captain If Sanju Samson Leaves: Report
- Should Mumbai Indians Release Rohit Sharma Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction? Suresh Raina Gives Clear Take
- Sourav Ganguly's Clear Message To BCCI Selectors On Mohammed Shami After South Africa Series Snub
Top Business News- November 12
- Piyush Goyal Sees 1 Trillion Potential In Medical Travel, Hints At Visa-On-Arrival For Health Tourists
- Tata Power To Acquire 40 Per Cent Stake For Rs 1,572 Crore In SPV For Dorjilung Hydro Project In Bhutan