School Assembly News Headlines (November 10): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (November 10): Today's headlines take us from Delhi's smoky skies and a new Yamuna cruise to high-stakes diplomacy, global developers, cricket debates, and a major moment for Indian sports administration.

Top National News

"Old Saying From Ancestors": BJP MLA On "Firecrackers Cure Diseases" Remark

Delhi To Launch First Recreational Yamuna River Cruise Service On November 10

Rape-Murder Accused Killed In Bengal Encounter, Suvendu Adhikari Defends Police Action

'Couldn't Run 1 km': Delhi Residents Struggle As Air Quality Worsens

135 Burn Injuries Recorded At Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital On Diwali

"Does Haryana's Smoke Go To Pak, Punjab's To Delhi?" AAP Hits Back At BJP

Mumbai Bans Rockets, Aerial Crackers Till November 25 After Diwali Fires

"Khushiyon Ki Eid": M Kharge's Diwali Greeting Draws BJP's Appeasement Charge

Top International News

Iran's Abbas Araghchi Says No Peace Talks With US Since 'Shock' Of Midterms

Trump Says He Might Meet Xi, Putin At China APEC Summit

'Highly Unlikely': Trump On Possibility Of Resumption Of Iran War

"Why Spend On R&D?" Rajeev Chandrasekhar Jabs China Over Nvidia Spy Claim

Trump Admits US Deportation Policy Was 'Too Tough' After Midterm Rout

Rubio Rejects Breakthrough With Iran, Trump Says Strikes "Highly Unlikely"

"He's A Fine Person, But You Never Know": Trump On Nvidia CEO's Affair

Gadi Eisenkot Faces Tough Odds In Quest to Form Israeli Coalition

China Hits Back After Claims Of Plot To Ensnare Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Sheikh Hasina Asks For New Passport For Bangladesh Homecoming: Report

Top Sports News

Gautam Gambhir's Decision In Own Hands As India's Coaching Staff Splits After 3rd ODI: Report

AQI 1,556 Sees Chennai Open Decider Postponed, Finalist Says Organisers Wanted Match To Go Ahead

David Warner Adds Fuel To Usman Khawaja's Ball-Tampering Claim: "It's 100% True"

"Coaches Are Afraid": How Ex-India Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Carefully Confronted Virat Kohli

Gautam Gambhir Slammed By Ex India Captain For Bold 2nd ODI Call: "How Can You Justify?"

England Pick Uncapped Liam Patterson-White For SA Tests; Jacob Bethell Returns

PT Usha Fails To Get Elected In Sportspersons Of Merit Panel, IOA Presidency Future Could Be Impacted

Logan Stanley Avoids Suspension As NHL Delivers Punishment For Slash On Nico Hischier