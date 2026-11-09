Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (November 10): Top National, International, Sports News

US President Donald Trump said that he may meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in China.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
School Assembly News Headlines (November 10): Top National, International, Sports News
Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi recorded 135 burn injuries during Diwali.
Promo Banner

School Assembly News Headlines (November 10): Today's headlines take us from Delhi's smoky skies and a new Yamuna cruise to high-stakes diplomacy, global developers, cricket debates, and a major moment for Indian sports administration.

Top National News

  • "Old Saying From Ancestors": BJP MLA On "Firecrackers Cure Diseases" Remark
  • Delhi To Launch First Recreational Yamuna River Cruise Service On November 10
  • Rape-Murder Accused Killed In Bengal Encounter, Suvendu Adhikari Defends Police Action
  • 'Couldn't Run 1 km': Delhi Residents Struggle As Air Quality Worsens
  • 135 Burn Injuries Recorded At Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital On Diwali
  • "Does Haryana's Smoke Go To Pak, Punjab's To Delhi?" AAP Hits Back At BJP
  • Mumbai Bans Rockets, Aerial Crackers Till November 25 After Diwali Fires
  • "Khushiyon Ki Eid": M Kharge's Diwali Greeting Draws BJP's Appeasement Charge

Top International News

  • Iran's Abbas Araghchi Says No Peace Talks With US Since 'Shock' Of Midterms
  • Trump Says He Might Meet Xi, Putin At China APEC Summit
  • 'Highly Unlikely': Trump On Possibility Of Resumption Of Iran War
  • "Why Spend On R&D?" Rajeev Chandrasekhar Jabs China Over Nvidia Spy Claim
  • Trump Admits US Deportation Policy Was 'Too Tough' After Midterm Rout
  • Rubio Rejects Breakthrough With Iran, Trump Says Strikes "Highly Unlikely"
  • "He's A Fine Person, But You Never Know": Trump On Nvidia CEO's Affair
  • Gadi Eisenkot Faces Tough Odds In Quest to Form Israeli Coalition
  • China Hits Back After Claims Of Plot To Ensnare Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
  • Sheikh Hasina Asks For New Passport For Bangladesh Homecoming: Report

Top Sports News

  • Gautam Gambhir's Decision In Own Hands As India's Coaching Staff Splits After 3rd ODI: Report
  • AQI 1,556 Sees Chennai Open Decider Postponed, Finalist Says Organisers Wanted Match To Go Ahead
  • David Warner Adds Fuel To Usman Khawaja's Ball-Tampering Claim: "It's 100% True"
  • "Coaches Are Afraid": How Ex-India Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Carefully Confronted Virat Kohli
  • Gautam Gambhir Slammed By Ex India Captain For Bold 2nd ODI Call: "How Can You Justify?"
  • England Pick Uncapped Liam Patterson-White For SA Tests; Jacob Bethell Returns
  • PT Usha Fails To Get Elected In Sportspersons Of Merit Panel, IOA Presidency Future Could Be Impacted
  • Logan Stanley Avoids Suspension As NHL Delivers Punishment For Slash On Nico Hischier
How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
School Assembly Current Affairs, Morning Assembly Top News, Morning Assembly News Bulletin
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com