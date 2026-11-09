School Assembly News Headlines (November 10): Top National, International, Sports News

Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi recorded 135 burn injuries during Diwali.
School Assembly News Headlines (November 10): Today's headlines take us from Delhi's smoky skies and a new Yamuna cruise to high-stakes diplomacy, global developers, cricket debates, and a major moment for Indian sports administration.
Top National News
- "Old Saying From Ancestors": BJP MLA On "Firecrackers Cure Diseases" Remark
- Delhi To Launch First Recreational Yamuna River Cruise Service On November 10
- Rape-Murder Accused Killed In Bengal Encounter, Suvendu Adhikari Defends Police Action
- 'Couldn't Run 1 km': Delhi Residents Struggle As Air Quality Worsens
- 135 Burn Injuries Recorded At Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital On Diwali
- "Does Haryana's Smoke Go To Pak, Punjab's To Delhi?" AAP Hits Back At BJP
- Mumbai Bans Rockets, Aerial Crackers Till November 25 After Diwali Fires
- "Khushiyon Ki Eid": M Kharge's Diwali Greeting Draws BJP's Appeasement Charge
Top International News
- Iran's Abbas Araghchi Says No Peace Talks With US Since 'Shock' Of Midterms
- Trump Says He Might Meet Xi, Putin At China APEC Summit
- 'Highly Unlikely': Trump On Possibility Of Resumption Of Iran War
- "Why Spend On R&D?" Rajeev Chandrasekhar Jabs China Over Nvidia Spy Claim
- Trump Admits US Deportation Policy Was 'Too Tough' After Midterm Rout
- Rubio Rejects Breakthrough With Iran, Trump Says Strikes "Highly Unlikely"
- "He's A Fine Person, But You Never Know": Trump On Nvidia CEO's Affair
- Gadi Eisenkot Faces Tough Odds In Quest to Form Israeli Coalition
- China Hits Back After Claims Of Plot To Ensnare Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
- Sheikh Hasina Asks For New Passport For Bangladesh Homecoming: Report
Top Sports News
- Gautam Gambhir's Decision In Own Hands As India's Coaching Staff Splits After 3rd ODI: Report
- AQI 1,556 Sees Chennai Open Decider Postponed, Finalist Says Organisers Wanted Match To Go Ahead
- David Warner Adds Fuel To Usman Khawaja's Ball-Tampering Claim: "It's 100% True"
- "Coaches Are Afraid": How Ex-India Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Carefully Confronted Virat Kohli
- Gautam Gambhir Slammed By Ex India Captain For Bold 2nd ODI Call: "How Can You Justify?"
- England Pick Uncapped Liam Patterson-White For SA Tests; Jacob Bethell Returns
- PT Usha Fails To Get Elected In Sportspersons Of Merit Panel, IOA Presidency Future Could Be Impacted
- Logan Stanley Avoids Suspension As NHL Delivers Punishment For Slash On Nico Hischier
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