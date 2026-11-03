School Assembly News Headlines (November 4): Top National, International News

School Assembly News Headlines (November 4): From the launch of Pune Metro's new Pink Line to a major shift in US aid to Israel, today's news connects classrooms to the world beyond them. Back home, Cyclone Murasu is battering the Andhra coast, Delhi's air quality is worsening, and the Supreme Court has made a strong observation on prolonged protests.

Across the globe, American voters are heading to the polls in what many see as a major test of US President Trump's leadership, while geopolitical tensions continue to shape headlines from the Middle East to South Asia.

Top National News

PM Modi Inaugurates Pune Metro's Pink Line, Launches Rs 21,800 Crore Projects

"Can't Occupy A Site Indefinitely In Name Of Protest": Top Court's Big Remark

Cyclone Murasu Landfall Begins, Heavy Rain Batters Andhra Coast

Indian Sailor Killed In Drone Attack Off Coast Of Oman, 13 Rescued

Delhi Air Quality Worsens, Stubble Burning Share May Top 22%

Ladakh Sends Notice To Sonam Wangchuk's School, Asks It To 'Stop Classes'

Big Jolt For Omar Abdullah As MP Quits, Accuses Party of "Betraying" People

Maharashtra Man Kills Friend, Surrenders 20 Days Later As Victim 'Haunts' His Dreams

'He Played PUBG': Victim's Uncle Blames Video Games For Panchkula Assault

"Will Never Be Able To Clear": UP NEET Student Kills Self Using Father's Gun

Dead Monkey Found In Assam Engineering College Water Tank, 54 Students Fall Ill

9, Including 3 women, Arrested For Attacking BSF Jawans In Tripura

'It's A Secular Country': Court Slams Mumbai Civic Body Over Dia Mirza Row

Indian Navy Rescues All 20 Crew Of Pirated Fishing Vessel In Arabian Sea

Top International News

Trump Says US Will Stop $4 Billion Annual Aid To Israel From Year End

US Voters Head To Polls In Biggest Referendum On Trump's Presidency

Trump Approval Near Record Low At 32% Ahead Of Midterm Elections: Report

US Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Push To Set Aside California Ballots

Ahead Of Midterm Polls, Trump Says Iran Deal "Could Happen"

US Strikes Iran's Qeshm Island Before Midterms, Amid Netanyahu's Attack Call

Pakistan Lost $40 Billion Since Trade With India Was Halted: Report

2 Helicopters Collide In Nepal While Landing, 1 Killed