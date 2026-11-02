School Assembly News Headlines (November 3): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (November 3): From courtrooms to cyclones, cricket to conflict, today's headlines show how quickly the world is changing. Delhi battles hazardous air and a new set of pollution restrictions, while the Supreme Court weighs in on Diwali celebrations. Internationally, the war in Ukraine sees a fragile ceasefire collapse, and sports fans have plenty to discuss after India's cricket series and badminton action. Here are the top national, international, and sports stories to start your day informed.

Top National News

"Give Unconditional Apology, Undertaking Not Enough": High Court To Imran Khan

GRAP-II Pollution Curbs In Delhi As Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor'

Centre Notifies New Rules, Can Intervene In Airline Ticket Prices

'Can't Even Fake It Right": Kiren Rijiju's Swipe At Congress' AI Crowd Post

Odisha Braces For Cyclone Murasu After Cyclone Arnab Leaves 6 Dead

Day After Opposition Protest, Talk Of NCP Merger At Amit Shah Meeting: Sources

Supreme Court Allows Certified Green Crackers In Delhi For Diwali

Sharad Pawar Admitted To Pune Hospital After Chest Pain Complaint

Airfares May Rise As Fuel Costs Hit Record Highs: IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh

Supreme Court Closes Petitions Seeking Monitored Probe In Ram Temple Case

IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode's Parents Approach High Court, Seek CBI Probe

Money Laundering Case Filed Against Subhash Chandra Over Loan Fraud

"Corruption Hasn't Come Down": RG Kar Victim's Mother Unhappy With Probe

Andhra Chainsaw Attacker, Shot By Cops During Escape, May Lose Leg

Top International News

Longest Ukraine War Ceasefire Ends In Kherson. It Lasted 6 Days

Trump Bets On His Rallies, Speeches For Republicans' Midterms Win

Trump's Justice Department Shows Rare Willingness To Interfere In Midterms

Mega Anthropic IPO May Raise Up To $3.5 Billion From Japanese Investors

Trump Left Florida An Hour Before Jet Crashed 11 km Away From Mar-a-Lago

"Give Us Missiles": Zelensky As Trump Seeks No Attack On Russian Oil Plants

"New War Could Last Longer": Iran After Trump's "One Or Two Sites" Threat

Saudi Hits Biggest Port Under Houthis' Control, Group Calls It "War Crime"

Pakistan LNG Cargo Attacked Hours After Iran Cleared Its Hormuz Passage

German Minister Blames "Migrant Communities" For Riot During Gen Z Protest

Top Sports News

Playing Bhuvneshwar Kumar A "Mistake": BCCI Selectors Called Out By World Cup-Winner

Gautam Gambhir's Dressing Room Speech Comes With A Warning To Indian Team After 3-2 Series Result

Ibrahim Maza: Bayer Leverkusen Star Who Became Lionel Messi's Surprise Vote For Kopa Trophy 2026

"What More Does He Need to Do?" Yuvraj Singh Questions India Star's ODI Exclusion

HS Prannoy Leads Indian Challenge At Korea Open As Lakshya Sen Pulls Out