School Assembly News Headlines (November 9): Top National, International News

School Assembly News Headlines (November 9): From a nationwide food-safety crackdown to Delhi's worsening air quality and major developments on the global stage, today's headlines cover various national and international events affecting our everyday life. Delhi's air quality has slipped into the "very poor" category, with forecasts warning that pollution may reach the "severe" level. Globally, headlines focus on rising tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, alongside political developments in the Middle East.

Top National News

Food Safety Body Seizes Banned Items Worth Rs 82 Crore In Nationwide Drive

"This Is Not a Political Book": Sonia Gandhi Explains Why She Wrote Her Memoir

Delhi Air Quality Turns 'Very Poor' On Diwali, To Turn 'Severe' Tomorrow

Rajnath Singh Celebrates Diwali With Army At Indo-China Border In Sikkim

Naxals Wiped Out In Forests But 'Dimagi Naxals Hide Among Us': PM Modi In Bastar On Diwali

First Diwali With Every District Free From Naxalism: PM Modi

Bengal To Reverify Degrees Of 1.1 Lakh Doctors Amid Fake Credential Row

Punjab And Haryana Spar Over Who Is Really Tackling Stubble Burning

Top International News

Trump Taps UFC Chief Dana White For Press Secretary Job

Aramco Skyscraper In Riyadh Damaged In "Attempted Attack"

'Trying To Obtain Nuclear Weapons': Israel Says 'Iran Mission' Not Complete

"Trump Has Cost Us": US Midterm Defeat Makes MAGA Ask If 'It's Over'

US Launches 20-Member Task Force To Choke Land Transit Routes Into Iran

Will Dana White Take Trump's Job Offer? UFC Chief Keeps Reporters Guessing

Trump's Job Offer To Dana White Puts Spotlight On Their 25-Year Friendship

"It Will Dismantle Israel": Netanyahu On Opposition-Arab Parties Coalition