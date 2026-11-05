School Assembly News Headlines (November 6): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (November 6): From a historic political moment in the United States to India's thrilling 3-2 win over Pakistan in the SAFF Cup, November 6 brings a packed lineup of stories that show how quickly the world is changing. At home, headlines range from pollution's deadly toll and a first-of-its-kind space-debris facility in Hyderabad to major developments in politics and sports.

Abroad, the US midterm results are reshaping political conversations, while football fans bid farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking international career.

Top National News

Minister Hardeep Puri Wins Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha Bypoll Unopposed

BJP Ally Chirag Paswan's UP Ambitions, Citing Nagaland: 'Can Contest All 403 Seats If No Pact'

Farmers Blame Waterlogging For Stubble-Clearing Issues In Punjab's Fazlika

Pollution Claims 4 Lives Every Minute In India: The Staggering Human And Economic Cost

Hyderabad Gets India's First Private Space Debris Removal Facility

No Relief For Azam Khan From Supreme Court In Money Laundering Case

'Played Violent Video Games': Lawyer Of Panchkula Boy Who Attacked Girl In School

Israeli-Made Uzi Guns Recovered For First Time In Punjab, 34-kg Heroin Seized

Uttarakhand Hikes Dearness Allowance For State Employees From 60 To 63%

Rescuer Goes Missing Amid Cyclone Murasu-Led Heavy Rain In Telangana

'Come Debate In Parliament': Amit Shah's Challenge On Rahul Gandhi's Dare

Youth Congress Leader Misses Rahul Gandhi Rally For Uncle's Funeral, Gets Sacked

Top International News

US Midterms Show Mirror To 2028 Contenders While Handing Big Win To Democrats

Vance Tries To Distance Himself From Trump After Republicans' Midterm Rout

Abdul El-Sayed, US' 1st Muslim Senator, Was Called 'Terrorist' By Trump

"Never Surrender": White House Reacts As Republicans Suffer Midterm Rout

Trump Threatens To "Destroy" Democrats If They Impeach Him

"Americans Said No To War": Iranians Celebrate Setback For Trump In US Polls

Top Sports News

A Legend Departs: Cristiano Ronaldo Ends A Record-Breaking International Journey

India vs Pakistan, SAFF Cup: India Avoid Late Scare To Beat Pakistan 3-2 In Opener

SRH Star Livingstone Takes Rs 7 Crore Pay Cut To Join CSK In Trade Deal Involving 4 Players

Defending Champions India Beat Pakistan 3-2 In SAFF Championships Opening Match

BCCI Shifts India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI From Delhi To Visakhapatnam

"Your Struggles And Achievements Inspire Every Indian": PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Asian Para Games Medallists