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School Assembly News Headlines (November 6): Top National, International, Sports News

Abroad, the US midterm results are reshaping political conversations, while football fans bid farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking international career.

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School Assembly News Headlines (November 6): Top National, International, Sports News
At home, headlines range from pollution's deadly toll to developments in politics and sports.
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School Assembly News Headlines (November 6): From a historic political moment in the United States to India's thrilling 3-2 win over Pakistan in the SAFF Cup, November 6 brings a packed lineup of stories that show how quickly the world is changing. At home, headlines range from pollution's deadly toll and a first-of-its-kind space-debris facility in Hyderabad to major developments in politics and sports. 

Abroad, the US midterm results are reshaping political conversations, while football fans bid farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking international career. 

Top National News

  • Minister Hardeep Puri Wins Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha Bypoll Unopposed
  • BJP Ally Chirag Paswan's UP Ambitions, Citing Nagaland: 'Can Contest All 403 Seats If No Pact'
  • Farmers Blame Waterlogging For Stubble-Clearing Issues In Punjab's Fazlika
  • Pollution Claims 4 Lives Every Minute In India: The Staggering Human And Economic Cost
  • Hyderabad Gets India's First Private Space Debris Removal Facility
  • No Relief For Azam Khan From Supreme Court In Money Laundering Case
  • 'Played Violent Video Games': Lawyer Of Panchkula Boy Who Attacked Girl In School
  • Israeli-Made Uzi Guns Recovered For First Time In Punjab, 34-kg Heroin Seized
  • Uttarakhand Hikes Dearness Allowance For State Employees From 60 To 63%
  • Rescuer Goes Missing Amid Cyclone Murasu-Led Heavy Rain In Telangana
  • 'Come Debate In Parliament': Amit Shah's Challenge On Rahul Gandhi's Dare
  • Youth Congress Leader Misses Rahul Gandhi Rally For Uncle's Funeral, Gets Sacked

Top International News

  • US Midterms Show Mirror To 2028 Contenders While Handing Big Win To Democrats
  • Vance Tries To Distance Himself From Trump After Republicans' Midterm Rout
  • Abdul El-Sayed, US' 1st Muslim Senator, Was Called 'Terrorist' By Trump
  • "Never Surrender": White House Reacts As Republicans Suffer Midterm Rout
  • Trump Threatens To "Destroy" Democrats If They Impeach Him
  • "Americans Said No To War": Iranians Celebrate Setback For Trump In US Polls

Top Sports News

  • A Legend Departs: Cristiano Ronaldo Ends A Record-Breaking International Journey
  • India vs Pakistan, SAFF Cup: India Avoid Late Scare To Beat Pakistan 3-2 In Opener
  • SRH Star Livingstone Takes Rs 7 Crore Pay Cut To Join CSK In Trade Deal Involving 4 Players
  • Defending Champions India Beat Pakistan 3-2 In SAFF Championships Opening Match
  • BCCI Shifts India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI From Delhi To Visakhapatnam
  • "Your Struggles And Achievements Inspire Every Indian": PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Asian Para Games Medallists
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