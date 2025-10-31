School Assembly News Headlines (November 1): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for November 1, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - November 1
- "Arvind Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal 2.0": BJP's Chandigarh Mansion Pic. AAP Reacts
- Trinamool, BJP Outreach Amid 'Panic Suicides' Over Bengal Voter List Revision
- Motion Detectors, Electroshock Weapons: Rohit Arya's Gear To Fight Mumbai Cops
- India's Women Health Campaign Sets 3 Guinness World Records
- A Crucible Of Choices: Navigating The Bihar Assembly Election
- Bomb Threat At Probe Agency's Office In Chennai Turns Out To Be Hoax
- 6 Killed In Telangana Due To Cyclone Montha
- Adani Airports' AI Solution To Offer Multi-Language Support For Travellers
- Heavy Snowfall Along Indo-China Border, Red Alert Issued For Sikkim
- Delhi University Faces Backlash For Promoting Cow Summit, Dropping Academic Talk
- Delhi Government Regularizes Unrecognised Schools, Bringing Relief To Private Schools, Parents
Top International News - November 1
- JD Vance's Remark On Hindu Wife Sparks Row. What She Once Said About Faith
- Video: UAE Man's Drive Home Takes Longer Than Uncle's Flight To Pakistan
Top Sports News - November 1
- India vs Australia 2nd T20I Highlights: Josh Hazlewood Shines As Australia Beat India By 4 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead In 5-Match Series
- Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates: All Eyes On CSK Star After Pakistan Reduce South Africa To 4 Down
- Josh Hazlewood Dismantles India As Australia Romp Home By 4 Wickets In 2nd T20I
- Video: Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down After India Enter Women's World Cup Final With Historic Win vs Australia
- "Going Through A Lot Of Anxiety": Jemimah Rodrigues Makes Stunning Revelation After Win vs Australia
- Faith, Fire, Folded Hands And A Flying Kiss: Jemimah Rodrigues' Incredible Night At Women's World Cup
Top Business News- November 1
- Titagarh Rail Wins Order Worth Rs 2,481 Crore For Mumbai Metro
- Delhi Bans Entry Of Non-Local BS-III, Old Commercial Vehicles From Nov As Pollution Spikes
- Swiggy Plans Rs 10,000-Crore War Chest To Power Instamart's Fight Against Blinkit and Zepto