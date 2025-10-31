School Assembly News Headlines (November 1): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for November 1, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - November 1

"Arvind Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal 2.0": BJP's Chandigarh Mansion Pic. AAP Reacts

Trinamool, BJP Outreach Amid 'Panic Suicides' Over Bengal Voter List Revision

Motion Detectors, Electroshock Weapons: Rohit Arya's Gear To Fight Mumbai Cops

India's Women Health Campaign Sets 3 Guinness World Records

A Crucible Of Choices: Navigating The Bihar Assembly Election

Bomb Threat At Probe Agency's Office In Chennai Turns Out To Be Hoax

6 Killed In Telangana Due To Cyclone Montha

Adani Airports' AI Solution To Offer Multi-Language Support For Travellers

Heavy Snowfall Along Indo-China Border, Red Alert Issued For Sikkim

Delhi University Faces Backlash For Promoting Cow Summit, Dropping Academic Talk

Delhi Government Regularizes Unrecognised Schools, Bringing Relief To Private Schools, Parents

Top International News - November 1

JD Vance's Remark On Hindu Wife Sparks Row. What She Once Said About Faith

Video: UAE Man's Drive Home Takes Longer Than Uncle's Flight To Pakistan

Top Sports News - November 1

India vs Australia 2nd T20I Highlights: Josh Hazlewood Shines As Australia Beat India By 4 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead In 5-Match Series

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates: All Eyes On CSK Star After Pakistan Reduce South Africa To 4 Down

Josh Hazlewood Dismantles India As Australia Romp Home By 4 Wickets In 2nd T20I

Video: Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down After India Enter Women's World Cup Final With Historic Win vs Australia

"Going Through A Lot Of Anxiety": Jemimah Rodrigues Makes Stunning Revelation After Win vs Australia

Faith, Fire, Folded Hands And A Flying Kiss: Jemimah Rodrigues' Incredible Night At Women's World Cup

Top Business News- November 1