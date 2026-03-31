School Assembly News Headlines (March 31): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (March 31)
School Assembly News Headlines (March 31): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top stories making headlines on March 31, 2026.
Top National Headlines (March 31)
- Census 2027 Kicks Off April 1, 33 Questions Over Six Months In Phase 1
- Centre Flags Deepfake Threat As Social Media Crackdown Faces Criticism
- Senior Bureaucrat Vir Vikram Yadav Appointed New Aviation Body Chief
- It Was A Maoist Fortress. School Bell Rings After A Decade Of Silence Here
- Explained: How India Can Turn Its Solar Potential Into National Security Asset
- Blog | When Maoists Tricked Police Onto A Booby-Trapped Road, Killed 16 In Gadchiroli
- At Mumbai Samosa Joint, Man Bites Off Owner's Finger Over Payment Dispute
- Villagers Sacrifice Day's Wages To Get Ration In Bastar, Leave Empty-Handed
- Biker Charred To Death In Karnataka After Collision With Bus Sparks Fire
- 'Another Outsider': Trinamool Takes A Dig As Tennis Legend Moves To BJP
Top World Headlines (March 31)
- "Come Close, We're Waiting": Iran As US Expands Mideast Military Footprint
- "Go Get Your Own Oil": Trump's Message To UK, Other Countries On Hormuz Strait
- US, Israeli Strikes Hit Iranian Company Producing Cancer Drugs
- Why Iran's Chokehold On Helium Supply Is Threat To AI And MRI
- Opinion | Pakistan, And The One Big Difference Between 'Broker' And 'Mediator'
- Inside China's Relationship With Iran Amid Middle East War
- US Gas Prices Soar Past $4 A Gallon, Highest Level Since 2022
- Pakistan Envoy To Visit China As US-Iran Talks Remain Nebulous
- Jaish Chief Masood Azhar's Brother Dies In Pakistan. Cause Of Death Unknown
- Iranian Plane, Scheduled For India Aid Mission, Hit By US Airstrike: Report
Top Education Headlines (March 31)
- CBSE Class 10 Board 2026: Notice Issued For Second Exam LOC Submission
- Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026: Pass Percentage Drops Across All Streams, Commerce Sees Sharpest Fall
- Daily Wage Labourer's Son Beats Odds, Tops Rajasthan Class 12 With 99.80%
- Daily Wage Labourer's Son Beats Odds, Tops Rajasthan Class 12 With 99.80%
- NIC Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 243 Scientist B Posts
Top Sports Headlines (March 31)
- IPL Live: Gill On Cusp Of Huge Milestone As GT Take On Iyer-Led PBKS
- BCCI, IPL React On British Broadcast Engineer's Death In Mumbai
- Chahal Claims He Slammed 20 Runs In One Over. Buttler's Reply Breaks Internet
- Fakhar Zaman Punished By PCB For Ball Tampering In Pakistan Super League
- Mohsin Naqvi-Led PCB Warns Players Of 1 Crore Fine After Naseem Shah Row