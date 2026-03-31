School Assembly News Headlines (March 31): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (March 31): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top stories making headlines on March 31, 2026.

Top National Headlines (March 31)

Census 2027 Kicks Off April 1, 33 Questions Over Six Months In Phase 1

Centre Flags Deepfake Threat As Social Media Crackdown Faces Criticism

Senior Bureaucrat Vir Vikram Yadav Appointed New Aviation Body Chief

It Was A Maoist Fortress. School Bell Rings After A Decade Of Silence Here

Explained: How India Can Turn Its Solar Potential Into National Security Asset

Blog | When Maoists Tricked Police Onto A Booby-Trapped Road, Killed 16 In Gadchiroli

At Mumbai Samosa Joint, Man Bites Off Owner's Finger Over Payment Dispute

Villagers Sacrifice Day's Wages To Get Ration In Bastar, Leave Empty-Handed

Biker Charred To Death In Karnataka After Collision With Bus Sparks Fire

'Another Outsider': Trinamool Takes A Dig As Tennis Legend Moves To BJP

Top World Headlines (March 31)

"Come Close, We're Waiting": Iran As US Expands Mideast Military Footprint

"Go Get Your Own Oil": Trump's Message To UK, Other Countries On Hormuz Strait

US, Israeli Strikes Hit Iranian Company Producing Cancer Drugs

Why Iran's Chokehold On Helium Supply Is Threat To AI And MRI

Opinion | Pakistan, And The One Big Difference Between 'Broker' And 'Mediator'

Inside China's Relationship With Iran Amid Middle East War

US Gas Prices Soar Past $4 A Gallon, Highest Level Since 2022

Pakistan Envoy To Visit China As US-Iran Talks Remain Nebulous

Jaish Chief Masood Azhar's Brother Dies In Pakistan. Cause Of Death Unknown

Iranian Plane, Scheduled For India Aid Mission, Hit By US Airstrike: Report

Top Education Headlines (March 31)

CBSE Class 10 Board 2026: Notice Issued For Second Exam LOC Submission

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026: Pass Percentage Drops Across All Streams, Commerce Sees Sharpest Fall

Daily Wage Labourer's Son Beats Odds, Tops Rajasthan Class 12 With 99.80%

Daily Wage Labourer's Son Beats Odds, Tops Rajasthan Class 12 With 99.80%

NIC Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 243 Scientist B Posts

Top Sports Headlines (March 31)