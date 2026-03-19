School Assembly News Headlines (March 20): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (March 20): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top stories making headlines on March 20, 2026.

Top National Headlines (March 20)

Vijay "Surrounded By Toxic People," Says Ranjana Nachiyar After Joining DMK

Drunk Woman Shouts, Screams, Brings Traffic To Halt Outside Gujarat Hospital

They Went To Dubai With A Dream, Now All They Want Is To Be Back In India

Congress Versus BJP In Chhattisgarh Assembly Over Anti-Conversion Bill

Ashram-Based Fake Currency Racket Busted In Ahmedabad, Rs 2 Crore Seized

Grief-Stricken After Death Of Pet Cat, Hyderabad Woman, 20, Dies By Suicide

'Don't Be Lax': Court To Cops On Violence Threats In Delhi Ahead Of Eid

CBI Questions Anil Ambani for 8 Hours In Bank Fraud Case, Summons Him Again

3 Friends Returning To Pune After Ladakh Trip Die As Fortuner Falls Off Flyover

Death, Survival, And Miraculous Escape: Fate Of 5 Brothers In Delhi Fire

Top World Headlines (March 20)

80 Years After Hiroshima Horror, Japan Drawn Into Iran Nuke Crisis By Trump

Nuke Site Or Empty Hall? UN Watchdog Clueless On Iran's Enrichment Facility

Pentagon Seeks $200 Billion For Iran War. It's Nearly 50% Of Tehran's GDP | Live Updates

Drones Seen Over US Army Base Where Rubio Lives Amid Iran War: Report

'No More Israeli Attacks Unless...': Trump After Iran Hits Qatar's LNG Plant

Iran's Nukes To Israel's Push: Trump's Ex-Aide Tells What Led US To War

China Won't Invade Taiwan In 2027, Aims For Non-Military Control: US Report

'Patience Is Limited': Saudi Threatens To Join Gulf War Amid Iran's Attacks

Nuke Site Or Empty Hall? UN Watchdog Clueless On Iran's Isfahan Enrichment Facility

"Illegal, Unjustifed": Russia Diplomat On US-Israel's Attack On Iran

Top Sports Headlines (March 20)

KKR Face Huge Uncertainty Over Rs 18 Crore Star Ahead Of IPL 2026: 'Tickets Cancelled Every Day'

IPL 2026 Injury Tracker: Big Names Remain Doubtful Ahead Of Season Opener

Big Blow For CSK: Rs 2 Crore Overseas Pacer Ruled Out Of IPL 2026, Search For Replacement Underway

IPL, World's Richest Cricket Event, Ranked 3rd Among T20 Leagues. These Are Top 2

AI To Play Major Role In Security Measures For RCB's IPL 2026 Home Games? Report Makes Big Claim

Top Education Headlines (March 20)