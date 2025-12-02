School Assembly News Headlines (December 3): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News - December 3
'Sanchar Saathi' Discussed With Phone Makers, Apple Didnt Participate: Minister
19-Minute Viral Video: What Is It And Why You Shouldn't Share It?
Exclusive: Pakistan Constructs New Buildings, Removes Destroyed Hangar At Bases Struck By Air Force
SIR Debate In Parliament: Centre Ready For Debate On Voter List Cleanup After Lok Sabha Storm: Sources
Is Sanchar Saathi Mandatory? Minister Clarifies Amid "Snooping App" Row
"Army Under Government Pressure": Congress's Renuka Chowdhury Sparks Row
Delhi Sees Sharp Early December Temperature Drop, Cold Wave Looms
On Trinamool MP's "Judges Talk More" Remark, BJP's "For Your Vote Bank" Jab
Former Aide Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Shot Dead In Chandigarh
'Stressed' Groom Flees Home On Wedding Night, Found In Haridwar 3 Days Later
Top International News - December 3
Sheikh Hasina's Family Hit With Fresh Sentences In Corruption Case
First Pics From Inside Hong Kong Building Where Fire Killed 146
Fearing Exodus Of Rich, Switzerland Votes To Reject Inheritance Tax
Trump Pardons Convicted Cocaine Trafficker Amid "Drug War" On Venezuela
Top Sports News - December 3
Watch: Virat Kohli Leaves All In Awe With Huge Sixes Ahead Of 2nd India vs South Africa ODI
Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma: What We Know So Far About Team India's Reported Friction
Smriti Mandhana's Brother Reacts After Social Media Gets Abuzz With Cricketer's New Wedding Date With Palash Muchhal
Hardik Pandya's 77 Guides Baroda To 7-Wicket Win Over Punjab As Abhishek Sharma's Fifty Goes In Vain
Top Business News - December 3
Ola Consumer Rolls Out Non-AC Rides Pan-India
Apollo Micro Systems Secures Key Defence Manufacturing License, Eyes Large Orders
'Expect Large Revenue': Wockhardt Ready To Break Out Of Current Range After Historic USFDA Nod For Zaynich
Neogen Chemicals Sees Strong Electrolyte Demand Ahead As Gigafactories Ramp Up
Amazon Now Targets Over 300 Micro-Fulfillment Centres By Year End