SBI Opens 996 Specialist Cadre Officer Vacancies, Check Details

The State Bank of India is inviting applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts on contract basis. Candidates can visit the official website (https://sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings) to apply for the post.

The application window opened today (December 2) and will close on December 23, 2025. The vacancies are open for 17 states across India.

Name of post:

VP Health (SRM) - CTC Upper Rank Rs 44.70 lakh

AVP Health (RM) - Rs 30.20 lakh

Customer Relationship Executive - Rs 6.20 lakh

The bank opened 506 vacancies for VP Health (SRM), 206 for AVP Health (RM) and 284 for Customer Relationship Executive.

Contract: 5 Years (Renewable for another 4 years at the discretion of the Bank, subject to fulfillment of any such conditions as may be stipulated by the Bank)

The education criteria are different for every post, so candidates are advised to visit the official notification to check the eligibility for the post they are applying for.

The bank further added the merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in the interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at the cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order in the merit.