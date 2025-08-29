School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 29): Top National, World, Sports, Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 29): Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 29): Good morning, students! Here's a quick roundup of the latest news to start your day. Staying informed on key events at the national, international, and sports levels is essential for you. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
Top National News Headlines (Aug 29)
- RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Clarifies Stand On 75-Year Age Cap: "Never Said Anyone Should Retire"
- Kejriwal Asks Why No Senior Congress Leaders Arrested In National Herald Case
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Exporters: "Government Stands With You, Protect Livelihoods"
- PM Modi To Meet Xi Jinping And Vladimir Putin On Sidelines Of SCO Summit
- 55-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth To 17th Child In Rajasthan
- Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Sub-Inspector Exam For 859 Posts
- Security Stepped Up For Rahul Gandhi After Report Of 3 JeM Terrorists Entering Bihar
- Russia's Oil Exports To India Expected To Rise In September: Dealers
International News Highlights (Aug 29)
- After PM Modi-Mark Carney Meeting, India, Canada Name New Envoys In Diplomatic Reset
- Bangladesh To Close Three Land Ports Along Border With India
- Western Nations Support India Amid Trump's Tariff Dispute
- Russian Strikes Kill 19 In Kyiv, Moscow Says "Open To Talks"
- White House Announces New CDC Chief, But Ousted Director Refuses To Leave
- Proposed US Rules Bar International Students From Pursuing Two Bachelor's Degrees On F-1 Visa
Sports News Highlights (Aug 29)
- Neeraj Chopra Takes Silver, Julian Weber Wins With Massive Throw
- BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Defeats World No 2 Wang Zhi Yi To Enter Quarters