School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 29): Top National, World, Sports, Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 29): Staying informed on key events at the national, international, and sports levels is essential for you.

School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 29): Top National, World, Sports, Updates
School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 29): Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 29): Good morning, students! Here's a quick roundup of the latest news to start your day. Staying informed on key events at the national, international, and sports levels is essential for you. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

Top National News Headlines (Aug 29)

  • RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Clarifies Stand On 75-Year Age Cap: "Never Said Anyone Should Retire"
  • Kejriwal Asks Why No Senior Congress Leaders Arrested In National Herald Case
  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Exporters: "Government Stands With You, Protect Livelihoods"
  • PM Modi To Meet Xi Jinping And Vladimir Putin On Sidelines Of SCO Summit
  • 55-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth To 17th Child In Rajasthan 
  • Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Sub-Inspector Exam For 859 Posts
  • Security Stepped Up For Rahul Gandhi After Report Of 3 JeM Terrorists Entering Bihar
  • Russia's Oil Exports To India Expected To Rise In September: Dealers

International News Highlights (Aug 29)

  • After PM Modi-Mark Carney Meeting, India, Canada Name New Envoys In Diplomatic Reset
  • Bangladesh To Close Three Land Ports Along Border With India
  • Western Nations Support India Amid Trump's Tariff Dispute
  • Russian Strikes Kill 19 In Kyiv, Moscow Says "Open To Talks"
  • White House Announces New CDC Chief, But Ousted Director Refuses To Leave
  • Proposed US Rules Bar International Students From Pursuing Two Bachelor's Degrees On F-1 Visa

Sports News Highlights (Aug 29)

  • Neeraj Chopra Takes Silver, Julian Weber Wins With Massive Throw
  • BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Defeats World No 2 Wang Zhi Yi To Enter Quarters
