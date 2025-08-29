School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 29): Top National, World, Sports, Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 29): Good morning, students! Here's a quick roundup of the latest news to start your day. Staying informed on key events at the national, international, and sports levels is essential for you. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

Top National News Headlines (Aug 29)

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Clarifies Stand On 75-Year Age Cap: "Never Said Anyone Should Retire"

Kejriwal Asks Why No Senior Congress Leaders Arrested In National Herald Case

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Exporters: "Government Stands With You, Protect Livelihoods"

PM Modi To Meet Xi Jinping And Vladimir Putin On Sidelines Of SCO Summit

55-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth To 17th Child In Rajasthan

Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Sub-Inspector Exam For 859 Posts

Security Stepped Up For Rahul Gandhi After Report Of 3 JeM Terrorists Entering Bihar

Russia's Oil Exports To India Expected To Rise In September: Dealers

International News Highlights (Aug 29)

After PM Modi-Mark Carney Meeting, India, Canada Name New Envoys In Diplomatic Reset

Bangladesh To Close Three Land Ports Along Border With India

Western Nations Support India Amid Trump's Tariff Dispute

Russian Strikes Kill 19 In Kyiv, Moscow Says "Open To Talks"

White House Announces New CDC Chief, But Ousted Director Refuses To Leave

Proposed US Rules Bar International Students From Pursuing Two Bachelor's Degrees On F-1 Visa

Sports News Highlights (Aug 29)