School Assembly News Headlines (April 20): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (April 20): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News (April 20)

"Bhai Humein Apna Jhalmuri Khilao": PM Modi Pauses For Snack Break In Bengal

What Will It Take To Make Kolkata Great Again? Sanjiv Goenka Explains

Delhi Bets Big On Semiconductors, Eyes Chip Hub Status With New Policy

20 Killed In Blast At Tamil Nadu Cracker Manufacturing Unit

TCS 'Conversion' Accused Stalked, Harassed Survivors On Social Media: Cops

RO Water, AI Investment: DMK's Chennai-Specific Addition To Poll Manifesto

Ex Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi Appointed Bangladesh High Commissioner

Gujarat Migrant Shop Owner Left Devastated As Life Savings Turn to Ashes

Exclusive: Why Top Bengal Poll Officer Stands By 58 Lakh Voter Deletions

UP Man Slits Twin Daughters' Throats, Then Tells Cops He Murdered Them

Top International News (April 20)

US-Iran War Live Updates: US Delegation To Visit Islamabad On Monday For Iran Talks, Trump Announces

"No More Mr Nice Guy, Time For Iran Killing Machine To End": Trump's Latest Threat

"Impossible For Others To Pass When We Can't": Iran On Closing Hormuz

Why US Warship Abraham Lincoln Repeats The Same Menu Every 21 Days

"We Are Far From Final Discussion": Iran Days Before Ceasefire With US Ends

Trump's "Bold, Loyal" Praise For Israel Amid Ceasefire With Lebanon

"We Do These Embarrassing Things In Politics": Trump On McDonald's Order Stunt

UK's Keir Starmer Looks To European Union As Iran War Strains Ties With US

"An Insult To Lebanon That US Dictates Its Text": Hezbollah Chief On Ceasefire With Israel

Rat Poison Found In HiPP Baby Food Jar In Austria, Products Recalled

Top Sports News (April 20)

IPL 2026 LIVE: PBKS Opener Slams 50 In 19 Balls, Pant's Blunder Costs LSG Big

Dropped On 8, Rinku Singh Makes RR Pay As KKR Register First Win Of IPL 2026

KKR Coach's Huge Statement On Team Environment After Rocky Start To IPL 2026

SRH Fan Performs Bizarre Act, Shivam Dube Departs Next Ball. Video Viral

PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer 66 Runs Away From Big IPL Feat

Top Education News (April 20)