School Assembly News Headlines (April 18): National, World, Sports Updates

Women's Quota Bill fails Lok Sabha test, doesn't get two-thirds majority.
School Assembly News Headlines: From the Women's Reservation Bill failing the Lok Sabha test to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warning the world about the severe human impact of the Iran war, here are the top news headlines from the world of politics, sports, international affairs, and more.
Top National News:
- Women's Quota Bill Fails Lok Sabha Test, Doesn't Get Two-Thirds Majority
- Harivansh Elected Deputy Chairman Of Rajya Sabha Unopposed For Third Term
- Allahabad High Court Orders Case Against Rahul Gandhi In Dual Citizenship Case
- 'PM Modi's Leadership Gives Us Confidence': Sanjiv Goenka To NDTV On Iran War
- "No One Will Be Spared": D Fadnavis Seeks Central Agency Probe In TCS Case
- Protest Turns Violent In Assam's Chirang Along India-Bhutan Border
- "Panic Reaction": Rahul Gandhi On Centre Linking Delimitation, Women's Bill
- "Party Deputy Leader Absent From House": Raghav Chadha's Dig At AAP Amid Row
- Heatwave Likely To Persist Till Sunday In Kerala, Yellow Alert In 12 Districts
- "Delimitation Will Be Political Demonetisation, Don't Do It": Shashi Tharoor
Top International News:
- Strait Of Hormuz "Completely Open" During Ceasefire: Iran's Big Announcement
- After Iran's "Hormuz Open" Declaration, Trump's Blockade In "Full Force" Update
- IMF Warns Iran War Could Have "Severe" Human Impact Far Beyond Middle East
- US To Delay Weapons Supply To Some European Allies Due To Iran War: Report
- Zohran Mamdani's Wife Apologises For "Harmful" Posts She Made As Teen
- Ex-Virginia Governor Shoots Wife Dead, Then Kills Self Amid Divorce Case
- "Friend Of Mine From India, He's Doing Great": Trump Praises PM Modi
Top Sports News:
- Hardik Pandya Urged To 'Quit And Hand IPL Captaincy to Rohit Sharma': "Injustice Was Done"
- Bengaluru Stadium Canteen Staff Sold Over 180 IPL Tickets Illegally, Arrested
- Australia To Tour Pakistan In May-June For ODI Series
- Sanjiv Goenka Slams "Unjust" Social Media Scrutiny Over 'One Incident'
- Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Antil Complain Against Javelin Coach Naval Singh: 'Gets Drunk, Abuses'
- Gujarat Titans Sign Connor Esterhuizen As A Replacement For Tom Banton
- Salman Agha Considering Break From T20 Format To Focus On 2027 ODI World Cup
- Novak Djokovic Pulls Out Of Madrid Open Due To Injury
- Australia To Tour Pakistan In May-June For ODI Series