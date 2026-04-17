School Assembly News Headlines (April 18): National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines: From the Women's Reservation Bill failing the Lok Sabha test to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warning the world about the severe human impact of the Iran war, here are the top news headlines from the world of politics, sports, international affairs, and more.

Top National News:

Women's Quota Bill Fails Lok Sabha Test, Doesn't Get Two-Thirds Majority

Harivansh Elected Deputy Chairman Of Rajya Sabha Unopposed For Third Term

Allahabad High Court Orders Case Against Rahul Gandhi In Dual Citizenship Case

'PM Modi's Leadership Gives Us Confidence': Sanjiv Goenka To NDTV On Iran War

"No One Will Be Spared": D Fadnavis Seeks Central Agency Probe In TCS Case

Protest Turns Violent In Assam's Chirang Along India-Bhutan Border

"Panic Reaction": Rahul Gandhi On Centre Linking Delimitation, Women's Bill

"Party Deputy Leader Absent From House": Raghav Chadha's Dig At AAP Amid Row

Heatwave Likely To Persist Till Sunday In Kerala, Yellow Alert In 12 Districts

"Delimitation Will Be Political Demonetisation, Don't Do It": Shashi Tharoor

Top International News:

Strait Of Hormuz "Completely Open" During Ceasefire: Iran's Big Announcement

After Iran's "Hormuz Open" Declaration, Trump's Blockade In "Full Force" Update

IMF Warns Iran War Could Have "Severe" Human Impact Far Beyond Middle East

US To Delay Weapons Supply To Some European Allies Due To Iran War: Report

Zohran Mamdani's Wife Apologises For "Harmful" Posts She Made As Teen

Ex-Virginia Governor Shoots Wife Dead, Then Kills Self Amid Divorce Case

"Friend Of Mine From India, He's Doing Great": Trump Praises PM Modi

Top Sports News: