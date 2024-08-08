SBI Youth For India Fellowship: Eligibility Criteria, Financial Support Explained

The SBI Foundation has introduced the 12th batch of its Youth for India Fellowship Program, with 51 new fellows commencing their journey this August. This distinctive 13-month program, inspired by the US Peace Corps, was established in 2011 to foster collaboration between talented youth and rural communities across India.

Over the past 13 years, the Youth for India Fellowship has seen 580+ fellows from 10 batches make significant strides in rural development through youth-led initiatives.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must:

Be Indian citizens, or citizens of Nepal/Bhutan, or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI).

Be between 21 and 32 years old on the program start date, meaning born between August 2, 1992, and October 1, 2003.

Hold at least a bachelor's degree before the program begins, which must be completed by October 1, 2024.

For OCI candidates without a current OCI card, it is advised to apply through the Ministry of Home Affairs' website well in advance, as registration can take 1-3 months.

Fellowship Support

A monthly allowance of Rs 15,000 for living expenses.

A monthly travel allowance of Rs 1,000.

A monthly project-related expense allowance of Rs 1,000.

Language support at the project location.

A readjustment allowance of Rs 70,000 upon successful completion.

Coverage for 3AC train fare to the project site and travel for training.

Health and personal accident insurance.

Additional support includes:

Assistance in finding safe accommodation.

Partner NGO support and an SBI Youth for India team member for guidance.

Mentorship from field professionals.

Access to partner NGOs and premier organisations.

Diverse And Experienced Cohort

This year's cohort consists of 52% women. Regional representation includes 29% from East & NE, 12% from South, 40% from North & Central India, and 19% from Western India. Additionally, 69% of the fellows are working professionals, bringing valuable experience and fresh insights into rural development.

Sanjit (Bunker) Roy, Founder of Barefoot College- SWRC, said, "This fellowship brings together talented and passionate young professionals from diverse sectors and embarks them on an immersive journey, partnering with some of the finest grassroots NGOs in India. Through this experience, our fellows not only transform themselves but also become catalysts for change, driving transformation within the communities they serve."

This year's fellowship partners with 13 NGOs to address various thematic areas including health, rural livelihood, food security, environmental protection, education, water, technology, women's empowerment, self-governance, social entrepreneurship, traditional craft, and alternate energy, aiming for sustainable and equitable growth across rural India.