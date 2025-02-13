SBI Foundation Invites Applications For 13th Batch Of Youth For India Fellowship, Check Details

SBI Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the State Bank of India Group, has invited applications for the 13th batch of its flagship SBI Youth for India Fellowship. This 13-month paid fellowship provides young graduates and professionals an opportunity to drive sustainable development initiatives in rural India. The programme is open to Indian citizens, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), and citizens of Nepal and Bhutan, aged 21-32 years, who are eager to contribute to rural transformation. Applicants can apply through apply.youthforindia.org.



The SBI Youth for India Fellowship enables urban youth to work closely with rural communities and 13 leading partner NGOs across India. Fellows engage in projects spanning 12 thematic areas, including education, health, rural livelihoods, environmental protection, women's empowerment, and technology.

Highlighting the Fellowship's role in nation-building, Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director & CEO, SBI Foundation, said: "The SBI Youth for India Fellowship aligns with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by empowering the youth to drive transformative change in rural India. By working on crucial thematic areas, Fellows not only contribute to community development but also build their leadership and problem-solving skills. We invite passionate young minds to join us in shaping the future of our nation and creating lasting impact."

Since its inception in 2011, the Fellowship has supported 640 Fellows, impacting over 1.5 lakh lives across 250 villages in 20 states through grassroots interventions.