SBI Foundation Announces Fellowship For Rural Development, Check Details

In a special initiative, the SBI Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the State Bank Group, has announced the opening of applications for the 12th Batch of the SBI Youth for India Fellowship programme. This 13-month fellowship invites Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), citizens of Nepal and Bhutan, and internal candidates from the State Bank of India (SBI) to apply.

The fellowship provides a structured opportunity for recent graduates and young professionals to work with rural communities and partner with 13 prominent NGOs across India. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

Eligible candidates must be OCIs, citizens of Nepal or Bhutan, or SBI employees who are confirmed officers in Scale I or II. Applicants should be between 21 and 32 years old as of the program start date, October 7, 2024. Selected candidates must demonstrate a commitment to advancing sustainable development in rural areas and will begin their journey at Tilonia, Kishangarh, Rajasthan on October 5, 2024.

Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director & CEO of SBI Foundation, said, "The SBI Youth for India program offers urban youth a distinctive chance to contribute to rural development while tackling the challenges faced by rural communities. We invite our SBI colleagues, OCIs, and youth from Nepal and Bhutan to become change agents for rural India. With ten successful cohorts behind us and the 11th in progress, our program continues to empower young people to drive meaningful change."

The fellowship focuses on twelve thematic areas, including Health, Rural Livelihood, Food Security, Environmental Protection, Education, Water, Technology, Women's Empowerment, Self-Governance, Social Entrepreneurship, Traditional Craft, and Alternate Energy. Fellows will work in one of these areas based on their interests.

Interested candidates can apply through the program's website: SBI Youth for India Fellowship Application.

The fellowship also influences future career paths, with about 70% of alumni pursuing careers in rural development, public policy, governance, and academia. Additionally, over 100 alumni have pursued higher studies in development fields, and more than 40 have launched social ventures post fellowship.

Youth For India

Modeled after the US Peace Corps, the SBI Youth for India Fellowship is a 13-month program established in 2011 by the SBI Foundation. It offers a platform for young individuals to engage with rural communities, understand their challenges, and support their aspirations. Over the past 13 years, ten batches of fellows have driven development through youth-led interventions.