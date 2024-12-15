Maharashtra Introduces Fellowship Programmes In Management At Private Colleges

The Government of Maharashtra has approved the launch of fellowship programmes in management at select private unaided institutions, starting academic year 2024-25. This initiative, aligned with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) guidelines, aims to boost higher education and research in the state.

Institutions such as Dr DY Patil B School and Indira School of Business Studies in Pune have been authorised to offer these programmes with an initial intake of 10 and 20 seats, respectively. These fellowships will operate under a non-aided framework and are subject to strict compliance with AICTE standards.

Participating institutions must ensure robust infrastructure, including well-equipped libraries and laboratories, to maintain academic excellence. Admissions will be merit-based, adhering to AICTE regulations. Additionally, institutions are required to publish details of admission processes, fee structures, and course specifics on their official websites to ensure transparency.

The government has mandated that fees for these programmes align with those of Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) courses. Institutions charging fees beyond approved limits will face penalties under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions Act, 1987.

Notably, these programmes will not offer government scholarships, fee concessions, or quota-based admissions, including reservations under EWS and J&K categories.