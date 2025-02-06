IIT Madras Opens Applications For Summer Fellowship 2025, Check Stipend, Eligibility

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is accepting applications for the Summer Fellowship Programme 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this two-month, goal-oriented internship online through the official website. The deadline for application submission is February 28, 2025, by 5pm.



The fellowship programme aims to foster a deeper interest in high-quality academic research among students from Engineering, Management, Sciences, and Humanities disciplines.



Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be:

In their 3rd year of Undergraduate studies (BE/BTech/BSc Engg) or

In the 3rd or 4th year of an Integrated/Dual Degree Master's Programme (ME/MTech/MSc)

Additionally, 1st-year MSc/MA and MBA students with outstanding academic record-such as high university exam ranks, published research papers, executed projects, design competition participation, Mathematics Olympiad scores/ranks, or other notable awards/distinctions are encouraged to apply.



Notably, IIT Madras students are not eligible to apply for the Summer Fellowship Programme 2025.

Application Process

Visit the official website

Click on the registration link available on the homepage.

Register by verifying your email.

Fill out the application form with personal and academic details.

Upload the necessary documents and complete the registration process.

Log in to your account and select your preferred department for the fellowship.

Apply and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Participating Departments



Engineering Departments:

Aerospace Engineering

Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering

Biotechnology

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Science & Engineering

Data Science & Artificial Intelligence

Engineering Design

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Medical Science and Technology

Metallurgical & Materials Engineering

Ocean Engineering

Science Departments:

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

Other Departments:

Humanities & Social Sciences

Management Studies

Key Points To Note