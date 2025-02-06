Advertisement

2 mins
IIT Madras Opens Applications For Summer Fellowship 2025, Check Stipend, Eligibility
IIT Madras Fellowship: The deadline for application submission is February 28, 2025, by 5pm.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is accepting applications for the Summer Fellowship Programme 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this two-month, goal-oriented internship online through the official website. The deadline for application submission is February 28, 2025, by 5pm.

The fellowship programme aims to foster a deeper interest in high-quality academic research among students from Engineering, Management, Sciences, and Humanities disciplines.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be:

  • In their 3rd year of Undergraduate studies (BE/BTech/BSc Engg) or
  •  In the 3rd or 4th year of an Integrated/Dual Degree Master's Programme (ME/MTech/MSc)

Additionally, 1st-year MSc/MA and MBA students with outstanding academic record-such as high university exam ranks, published research papers, executed projects, design competition participation, Mathematics Olympiad scores/ranks, or other notable awards/distinctions are encouraged to apply.

Notably, IIT Madras students are not eligible to apply for the Summer Fellowship Programme 2025.

Application Process

  •  Visit the official website 
  • Click on the registration link available on the homepage.
  • Register by verifying your email.
  • Fill out the application form with personal and academic details.
  • Upload the necessary documents and complete the registration process.
  • Log in to your account and select your preferred department for the fellowship.
  • Apply and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Participating Departments

Engineering Departments:

  • Aerospace Engineering
  •  Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering
  •  Biotechnology
  •  Chemical Engineering
  •  Civil Engineering
  •  Computer Science & Engineering
  • Data Science & Artificial Intelligence
  • Engineering Design
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Medical Science and Technology
  • Metallurgical & Materials Engineering
  • Ocean Engineering
  • Science Departments:
  • Physics
  • Chemistry
  • Mathematics

Other Departments:

  • Humanities & Social Sciences 
  • Management Studies

Key Points To Note

  • No need to send hard copies to IIT Madras.
  • The submitted application can be accessed through the portal using the username and password sent to your registered email.
  • Ensure that all required data and enclosures are uploaded online.
  • Incomplete applications will be rejected.
  • A bonafide student certificate issued by the Head of the Institution is required.
IIT Madras Fellowship, IIT Madras Fellowship Summer Fellowship Programme
Other Verticals
