IIT Madras Invites Applications For Summer Fellowship Programme, Check Stipend, Other Details

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), is currently accepting applications for its summer fellowship programme. Interested and eligible individuals can apply for the programme by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is 5pm on March 31.

The summer fellowship is a two-month programme set to commence on May 22 and conclude on July 21, 2024. However, there is flexibility in the schedule to accommodate students' convenience, as stated in an official announcement from the institute.

Eligibility and stipend:

Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 for a maximum duration of two months.

IIT students are ineligible to participate in this summer fellowship programme.

Applicants meeting certain criteria are encouraged to apply, including those in their third year of BE/BTech/BSc (Engineering) or third/fourth year of Integrated ME/MTech programs, as well as those in their first year of ME/MTech/MSc/MA or MBA with a good academic record.

The engineering departments participating in this summer fellowship programme include Aerospace Engineering, Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Engineering Design, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Medical Science and Technology, Metallurgical & Materials Engineering, and Ocean Engineering.