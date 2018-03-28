SBI Foundation Opens Youth For India Applications For 2018-19 Batch SBI Foundation announced the commencement of application process for its flagship programme, SBI Youth for India - batch of 2018-2019.

SBI Youth for India is a flagship programme of SBI Foundation New Delhi: SBI Foundation announced the commencement of application process for its flagship programme, SBI Youth for India - batch of 2018-2019. This year too, according to a statement from the foundation, SBI Foundation is looking for the youth who wants to work with the communities and look beyond classrooms and cubicles. Youth interested in this programme can log on to www.sbiyouthforindia.org to apply for the 2018-19 batch.



"Every year the foundation aims to take the fellowship one step further and bring in more youth to work towards the betterment of the community," the statement said.



"SBI Foundation aims at making SBI Youth for India fellowship a platform for the educated youngsters to use their skills for the benefit of rural communities. With this, we try to create on the ground impact by directly empowering the communities. We want more and more youth to participate in the program and contribute towards the development of the society," Mahendra Kumar Rekhi, MD, SBI Foundation said while elaborating the programme's role in connecting empowered youth to develop the backward village.



SBI Youth for India, a flagship programme of SBI Foundation which is recognized as one of the premier rural development fellowships, is a 13-month long fellowship programme that enables India's brightest young minds to work on rural development projects with experienced NGOs. The fellowship offers the best platform in the country to find solutions for rural India's most pressing challenges.



Presently, the fifth batch of 74 fellows are continuing their fellowship journey at 35 rural locations across 12 states of India in partnership with 6 NGOs namely BAIF development research foundation, Dhan foundation, Gram Vikas, Seva Mandir, AKRSP-I and, Barefoot College.



"We have a strong network of more than 180 alumni, approximately 60 per cent continue to be actively involved in the development sector," said the statement.



The SBI Youth for India fellowship was launched in 2011, in partnership with three reputed NGOs and 27 fellows of the pilot batch completed it successfully. The 2016-17 batch of 54 fellows benefitted 2500 families across 30 rural locations, alone.



