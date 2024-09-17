SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins, Apply Till October 4

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Candidates for these posts can apply by visiting official website
SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the registration process for the recruitment of various Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts. Candidates eligible for these posts can apply by visiting the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is October 4, 2024.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,497 Specialist Cadre Officer vacancies. The different posts are as follows:
- Deputy Manager (Systems) - Project Management & Delivery
- Deputy Manager (Systems) - Infra Support & Cloud Operations
- Deputy Manager (Systems) - Networking Operations
- Deputy Manager (Systems) - IT Architect
- Deputy Manager (Systems) - Information Security
- Assistant Manager (Systems)
The official notification reads: "Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post, as on the date of eligibility. Candidates are required to apply online through the website https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings. The process of registration is completed only when the fee is deposited with the Bank through online mode on or before October 04, 2024, the last date for payment of the fee."
SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Steps To Register
- Step 1. Go to SBI's official website, sbi.co.in
- Step 2. Click on the 'Careers' tab on the homepage
- Step 3. Click on 'Apply here'
- Step 4. Proceed to fill in the personal details and pay the application fee
- Step 5. Submit the application and save the form for future reference
SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Documents Required To Be Uploaded
- Recent Photograph
- Signature
- Brief Resume
- ID Proof
- Proof of Date of Birth
- Educational Certificates (Relevant Mark Sheets/Degree Certificates)
- Experience Certificates
- Caste Certificate/Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Certificate (if applicable)
- PwBD Certificate (if applicable)
- Preferred qualification/Certification (if any)
- Form-16, Offer Letter, or Latest Salary Slip from the current employer