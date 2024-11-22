SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 169 Assistant Manager Posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) has initiated the recruitment process for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) positions, inviting applications for 169 Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply via the official SBI website from November 22 to December 12, 2024.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil): 42 posts

Assistant Manager (Engineer-Electrical): 25 posts

Assistant Manager (Engineer-Fire): 101 posts

Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil): 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil)

Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering with at least 60% marks. Experience: Minimum 2 years in construction or maintenance of buildings, testing materials, or planning and design.

Assistant Manager (Engineer-Electrical)

Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks. Experience: At least 2 years in installation and maintenance of electrical equipment like UPS, generators, lifts, etc.

Assistant Manager (Engineer-Fire)

Degree in Fire Engineering or equivalent from a recognised institution. Experience: 2-3 years of experience in fire safety or firefighting roles.

Selection Process

The selection includes an online written test and interview for most posts. For the Engineer-Fire post, shortlisting and interaction will determine the final selection. The test is scheduled for January 2025.