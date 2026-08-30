SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 Out: Check Roll Number-Wise PDF, Shortlist Status

SBI PO Prelims Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the result of the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination on its official website, sbi.bank.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam conducted on August 1 and 2 can now check whether they have qualified for the next stage. The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1,500 Probationary Officer posts. Candidates who find their roll number in the list will be eligible to appear for the SBI PO Main examination.

Click here: SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 Link

SBI PO Prelims Result 2026: Key details

Post: Probationary Officer

Probationary Officer Vacancies: 1,500

1,500 Prelims exam dates: August 1 and 2, 2026

August 1 and 2, 2026 Result format: Roll number-wise PDF

Roll number-wise PDF Next stage: SBI PO Main examination

SBI PO Main examination Official website: sbi.bank.in

sbi.bank.in The preliminary examination was conducted across multiple shifts.

Questions were asked from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

Also check: SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 PDF

SBI PO Prelims Result 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official SBI website and open the Careers section.

Select Current Openings or the relevant recruitment results section.

Find the Probationary Officer recruitment notice under Advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2026-27/09.

Click on the Preliminary Examination Result link.

The result PDF will appear on the screen.

If the roll number appears in the list, the candidate has been shortlisted for the next stage.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates should regularly check the official SBI recruitment portal for further updates regarding the Main examination and subsequent stages.