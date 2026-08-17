SBI Probationary Officer Result 2026 Soon: Know Steps To Check And Other Details

State Bank of India will announce SBI PO Result 2026 soon on official website. The prelims exams for Probationary Officer recruitment was held on 1 and 2 August 2026. Candidates who qualify will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination. SBI has announced 1,500 PO vacancies. It includes 1,446 regular posts and 54 backlog vacancies. The result is expected in late August or early September. SBI PO Mains exam will be conducted on 12 September 2026.

How to Check SBI PO Result 2026?

Visit the SBI official website at sbi.bank.in.

Click on the Careers section.

Go to Current Openings.

Find the PO recruitment link.

Select the result or scorecard link.

Enter the required login details.

Submit the information and check the result.

Download it and keep a copy for future reference.

SBI PO 2026 Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will appear for the mains exam after the Prelims. The recruitment process will then include a psychometric test, group exercise and personal interview.

For final selection, the SBI PO Mains exam carries 75% weightage, while the interview and group exercise together account for 25%. The final merit list is expected later this year.

Candidates shortlisted through the preliminary exam will be able to download their Mains admit cards once released. The preliminary exam carries 100 marks. SBI will shortlist candidates based on the overall cut-off. There is no sectional cut-off at this stage.

The recruitment drive has attracted more than 12 lakh applications. This makes competition intense for the 1,500 available posts.