SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Exam Details, Guidelines, Documents Required

SBI PO 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Admit Card 2026 on September 2. The SBI PO Mains Call Letter is available on the official website - sbi.bank.in. Candidates who were shortlisted after the preliminary examination result only can check and download their admit card by entering their login credentials such as registration number or roll number and password/ DOB in the login window.

The SBI PO Mains Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on September 12, 2026 for those who cleared the preliminary stage. After applicants have downloaded their call letters they must go through it properly to check the errors and discrepancies. In case of any discrepancies candidates must immediately contact the exam-conducting body and get them rectified before the exam date. The SBI PO recruitment exam is conducted under Advertisement Number CRPD/PO/2026-27/09 for a total of 1,500 vacancies. Along with the admit card candidates are also required to carry their valid Photo ID proof.

SBI PO 2026 Mains Admit Card: Exam Day Instructions

All the applicants appearing for the SBI PO Mains Exam 2026 conducted on September 12 must follow the mentioned below guidelines for a smooth exam process.

Candidates must carry a hard copy of the admit card on the day of the examination. Digital/soft copy will not be permitted. Applicants must ensure that the picture and signature are clear on the admit card. To avoid any last minute chaos candidates must reach the exam centre half-an-hour early. Applicants must also carry their valid ID proof with them along with admit card.

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SBI PO Call Letter 2026: Important Documents

SBI PO Mains Admit Card is an important document for the candidates to carry on the day of the examination as without it they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Candidates are also required to carry a valid original ID proof along with the admit card to the examination centre.

Provided below is a list of documents that can be used as proof of identity by the applicants appearing for the SBI PO 2026 examination:

Voter ID Card

PAN Card

Bank Passbook

Aadhar Card

Driving License

Ration Card

Candidates can download their SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2026 till September 12.



