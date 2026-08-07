State Bank Of India Invites Applications For 1,538 Junior Associate Posts, Check Details

SBI Clerk Notification 2026 Out: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) 2026 notification for 1,538 Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts under a special recruitment drive. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online from August 7 to August 27, 2026, through the official SBI Careers portal.

Applicants can apply for vacancies in only one State or Union Territory (UT) and will be allowed to appear for the recruitment examination only once under this recruitment drive. Candidates must also be proficient in the specified local language of the State or UT for which they apply.

SBI Clerk 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment process comprises the following stages:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT)

The Preliminary Examination is tentatively scheduled for September 2026, while the Main Examination is expected to be held in October/November 2026.

SBI Clerk 2026 Preliminary Exam Pattern



The online preliminary examination will carry 100 marks and consist of objective-type questions. The total duration of the exam will be one hour, divided equally among three sections.

There will be negative marking for incorrect answers. One-fourth of the marks allotted to each question will be deducted for every wrong answer.

SBI has clarified that no minimum qualifying marks have been prescribed either for individual sections or for the overall preliminary examination. Section-wise marks will not be maintained.

SBI Clerk 2026 Main Exam Pattern



The online main examination will consist of the following sections:

Candidates will be required to secure the minimum aggregate qualifying marks prescribed by SBI. No minimum qualifying marks have been prescribed for individual sections, and section-wise marks will not be maintained.

Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT)



Candidates provisionally selected for appointment who have not studied the specified local language in Class 10 or Class 12 will have to appear for the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT).

The LLPT will assess candidates through objective and subjective tests to evaluate their reading, writing, speaking, and comprehension skills in the relevant local language.

SBI Clerk 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

As of April 1, 2026, candidates must:

Be at least 20 years old.

Not be more than 28 years old.

Applicants must have been born between April 2, 1998, and April 1, 2006 (both dates inclusive).

Age Relaxation



Upper age limit relaxation is available as per SBI norms.

How To Apply

Candidates must apply online only through the SBI Careers website. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Applicants should complete the registration process, upload the required documents, fill out the application form carefully, and pay the applicable application fee through a debit card, credit card, or internet banking.

Check the detailed notification here

Candidates are advised to keep their registered email ID and mobile number active until the recruitment process is completed, as all communication regarding the examination and selection process will be sent via email and SMS.