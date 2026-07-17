SBI Clerk Notification 2026 Soon: Check Expected Release Date And Latest Updates

The SBI Clerk Notification 2026 is expected to be released soon by the State Bank of India (SBI) for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales). This notification offers one of the most sought-after government jobs in the banking sector. SBI has not officially announced the notification date yet. But it is likely to follow its usual recruitment schedule.

Once released, candidates will be able to check all important details, including vacancies, eligibility, exam pattern, salary, and selection process on the official portal.

SBI Clerk Notification 2026 Expected Release Date

As per previous recruitment trends, the SBI Clerk Notification 2026 is expected to be released between August and September 2026. The online application process is also likely to begin immediately after the notification is published.

Candidates preparing for the examination are advised to keep their documents ready and regularly visit the official SBI website for the latest announcements. The notification will also mention important dates such as the last date to apply, admit card release, and tentative exam schedule.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) vacancies across different states and Union Territories. Applicants can apply only for vacancies in one state or UT and must be able to read, write, and speak the local language of that region.

SBI Clerk 2026 Selection Process

The SBI Clerk 2026 recruitment process consists of multiple stages designed to select eligible candidates for Junior Associate posts. The selection process includes:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Local Language Proficiency Test (where applicable)

Document Verification

There is no interview for SBI Clerk recruitment. The final merit list is prepared mainly on the basis of candidates' performance in the Main Examination. Candidates must also qualify the local language test, wherever applicable, and complete document verification successfully before final appointment.