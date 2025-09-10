SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the admit card for the Clerk (Junior Associates) Preliminary Examination 2025. Once the link is active, candidates can download their call letter from the official website, sbi.co.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 6,589 clerk posts across the country.

According to the notification, the SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam is tentatively scheduled for September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. Those who qualify in both the Prelims and Mains exams will be appointed as clerks with a salary package ranging from Rs 24,050 to Rs 64,480 per month.

SBI Clerk 2025: Vacancy Breakdown

• Total vacancies: 6,589

• Regular posts: 5,180

• Backlog vacancies: 1,409

• Category-wise distribution:

General: 2,255

SC: 788

ST: 450

OBC: 1,179

EWS: 508

How To Download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025

Once released, follow these steps to access your admit card:

Step 1. Visit the official website, sbi.co.in.

Step 2. Click on the "Careers" section.

Step 3. Select "SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025"

Step 4. Click on the Admit Card link.

Step 5. Enter your login credentials.

Step 6. View and download the admit card.

Step 7. Take a printout for exam day use.

SBI Clerk Selection Process 2025

The recruitment process will be held in multiple stages:

• Preliminary Exam: Online test, 100 marks.

• Main Exam: 190 questions, 200 marks, duration 2 hours 40 minutes.

• Language Proficiency Test (LPT): Mandatory for candidates who haven't studied the local language in Class 10 or 12.

Only the marks obtained in the Main Exam will be considered for the final merit list. Final selection is subject to document verification and qualifying in the LPT.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025

The Mains examination is expected to be held in November 2025. Candidates clearing both stages and meeting all eligibility conditions will be considered for final appointment.

Stay tuned to the official SBI website for the direct admit card link and further updates.