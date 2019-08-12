Sanskrit Likely To Be Taught In Government Schools: Himachal Chief Minister

Sanskrit is the main language spoken in a village of Himachal Pradesh's tribal district Lahaul and Spiti

To help Sanskrit regain its lost glory, efforts will be made to teach the language in government primary schools of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

He was speaking at the 'Sanskrit Abhinandan Samaroh' organised by various organisations as part of the 'Sanskrit Week' (August 7-13) celebrations.

हिमाचल राजकीय संस्कृत शिक्षक परिषद, संस्कृत भाषा-अकादमी एवं संस्कृत भारती के संयुक्त तत्वधान में गेयटी थिएटर शिमला में आयोजित "संस्कृत अभिनंदन" समारोह में भाग लिया

संस्कृत हमारी पहचान है,इसे बढ़ावा देने के लिए भूमिका निभाएं

आइए "संस्कृत सप्ताह" को सफल बनाने के लिए मिलकर कदम उठाएं pic.twitter.com/EzjdX1zb8N — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) August 12, 2019

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly had in February passed a Bill to make Sanskrit the second official language of the state. Sanskrit will be popularised in Himachal Pradesh... the language was considered to be "Dev Bhasha" or the language of the gods by ancient Indians, Mr Thakur said. Sanskrit is also the most computer enabled language of the world, he said, adding that efforts would be made to teach the language in government primary schools.

State Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said Sanskrit mantras are recited by millions of Hindus and most temple functions are conducted entirely in Sanskrit, often Vedic in form.

