"Same Year, Same Script": CBSE Students Raise Questions Over OSM Portal Row

CBSE Class 12 OSM Portal Controversy: The CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal controversy has sparked strong reactions from students on social media. Although CBSE has clarified that the actual evaluation system was not compromised, many students are still upset over delays in getting scanned answer books, alleged checking mistakes, and confusion regarding the re-evaluation process. Some students are also demanding grace marks, saying the situation has affected their trust in the board's evaluation system. Social media platform X is filled with students' complaints, reactions, and emotional posts regarding the issue.

CBSE Clarifies OSM Portal Issue

CBSE HQ recently shared an official clarification regarding claims that the OSM portal had been compromised. The board stated that the URL being circulated online was only a testing portal containing sample data and not the actual evaluation system used for checking answer books.

According to CBSE, no security breach has been found in the real evaluation platform. The board also said that safeguards and grievance redressal systems are already in place to maintain transparency in assessments.

The board later shared another update stating that pending scanned answer book requests are expected to be completed by May 27, 2026. CBSE also informed students that the verification and re-evaluation portal is likely to go live by May 29, 2026.

CBSE Class 12 OSM Portal Controversy: Students Demand Grace Marks

Despite the clarification, many students continued questioning the evaluation process and demanded grace marks on social media.

One student wrote:

Another user posted:

A third student commented:

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Delay: Students Raise Concerns Over Evaluation Transparency

Several students also claimed that they were still waiting for scanned copies of their answer books even after applying and paying the required fee.

One student wrote:

Another user questioned CBSE's statement regarding "no irregularities" and posted:

Meanwhile, another student requested quick delivery of answer booklets and wrote:

CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal 2026 Expected To Open On May 29

As per the latest update shared by CBSE HQ, the portal for verification and re-evaluation applications is expected to open on May 29, 2026.

Students who receive their scanned answer books will be able to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation through the official portal once it is activated.