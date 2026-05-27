"Same Year, Same Script": CBSE Students Raise Questions Over OSM Portal Row

CBSE Class 12 OSM Portal Controversy: The CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal controversy has sparked strong reactions from students on social media. Although CBSE has clarified that the actual evaluation system was not compromised, many students are still upset over delays in getting scanned answer books, alleged checking mistakes, and confusion regarding the re-evaluation process. Some students are also demanding grace marks, saying the situation has affected their trust in the board's evaluation system. Social media platform X is filled with students' complaints, reactions, and emotional posts regarding the issue.
CBSE Clarifies OSM Portal Issue
CBSE HQ recently shared an official clarification regarding claims that the OSM portal had been compromised. The board stated that the URL being circulated online was only a testing portal containing sample data and not the actual evaluation system used for checking answer books.
According to CBSE, no security breach has been found in the real evaluation platform. The board also said that safeguards and grievance redressal systems are already in place to maintain transparency in assessments.
The board later shared another update stating that pending scanned answer book requests are expected to be completed by May 27, 2026. CBSE also informed students that the verification and re-evaluation portal is likely to go live by May 29, 2026.
CBSE Class 12 OSM Portal Controversy: Students Demand Grace Marks
Despite the clarification, many students continued questioning the evaluation process and demanded grace marks on social media.
One student wrote:
Sir please try to understand, please don't compromise our future, our career, our life. If you give 15-20 grace marks in each subjects to every students it will not harm you or the body. CBSE don't have to apologise or confirm the fact that you guys are the defaulter here.— Withorns523 (@BabulKarma74884) May 27, 2026
Another user posted:
When I will recive my answer copy!? Just when? Just give us Grace, and let us move on admission to clg.— priyanshu kummar (@PriyanshuK5628) May 27, 2026
A third student commented:
WE WILL NOT LISTEN ANYTHING, YOU HAVE JUST PLAYED WITH OUR CARRER AND USE US FOR YOUR EXPERIMENT .. WE NEED GRACE MARK #CBSE Solve the mess you've created by giving grace marks of 20 in every subject to students who have failed or just passed by passing marks— Chirag (@chirag282008) May 27, 2026
CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Delay: Students Raise Concerns Over Evaluation Transparency
Several students also claimed that they were still waiting for scanned copies of their answer books even after applying and paying the required fee.
One student wrote:
It's been 5 days to paid but still waiting for copies how can I belive in you that the way you checked the copy was fair pic.twitter.com/4RKfbiW84z— Om Agrahari (@OmAgrah12594757) May 26, 2026
Another user questioned CBSE's statement regarding "no irregularities" and posted:
Same year, same script. First NTA called paper leak claims fake, then exams got cancelled. Now CBSE says OSM has “no irregularities” while students are finding unchecked answers and wrong marking in scanned copies. Truly “errorless” checking.— Krishna (@ucms728) May 27, 2026
Meanwhile, another student requested quick delivery of answer booklets and wrote:
@cbseindia29 I had submitted my application for obtaining the scanned copies for 4 subjects Phyiscs , chemistry, English and Biology . Out of these , 3 are dilevered and Biology answer booklet hasn't yet dilever . Please dilever it as soon as possible— SARTHAK SRIVASTAVA (@SARTHAK93211724) May 27, 2026
CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal 2026 Expected To Open On May 29
As per the latest update shared by CBSE HQ, the portal for verification and re-evaluation applications is expected to open on May 29, 2026.
CBSE Post-Result Support Update— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 26, 2026
as on 26.05.2026#CBSE #CBSEClass12 pic.twitter.com/Fla3RBMJDT
Students who receive their scanned answer books will be able to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation through the official portal once it is activated.