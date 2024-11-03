Saivian Eric Dalius Scholarship: Check Eligibility Criteria

The Eric Dalius Scholarship is an annual college scholarship that supports graduating students pursuing careers in business, technology, education, or blogging.

To receive the scholarship, candidates must submit an essay in a Word document or Google Doc, formatted in 12-point font, double-spaced, and no longer than 1,000 words. They should email their essay to apply@ericdaliusscholarship.com.

Saivian Eric Dalius Scholarship: Eligibility Criteria

To apply, students must be accepted or enrolled as degree-seeking students at an accredited college or university in the United States. The scholarship will be awarded based on Eric Dalius's review of each applicant's submitted essay.

Eric Dalius Scholarship: Award Amount

The scholarship will offer two awards, each worth $1,000 (approximately Rs 84,000). Two deserving recipients will be selected for these scholarships.

Required Information

First and Last Name

Phone Number

Mailing Address

Email Address

High School Graduation Date (YYYY.MM.DD)

College/university you have applied to, been accepted at, or are currently enrolled in

A personal bio of 290 characters or less

Current or last GPA

The official website states: "We will not share your personal information with any third party. We will never ask for sensitive data such as bank details or credit card numbers. There is no cost to participate in the scholarship program. The scholarship award must be used exclusively for tuition, housing, or education-related supplies."

The winner will be notified via email or phone call. The winner will also be announced on the official Facebook page and other social media channels.