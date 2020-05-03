Rules Do Not Allow Student Participation In Decision-Making Related To Evaluation Matters: JNU

'Knowing well' that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) ordinances do not allow student participation in discussions and decisions related to evaluation matters, 'some students have fed misinformation to the media that they were not consulted while taking decisions on mid-semester and end-semester examinations for the current semester', a statement from the varsity Registrar said. The varsity has also said it is "not only deplorable but also harmful to the interests of the student community, as thousands of students now at their homes could be victims of such misinformation campaign".

Last month, the JNU administration approved the recommendations submitted by its various schools on conducting examinations in view of the lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus.

The classes were suspended due to the pandemic and there has been confusion over resumption of classes and exams in the situation.

The schools and special centres of the varsity were asked to submit their recommendations and these were approved by the Academic Council of the varsity online.

"Jawaharlal Nehru University has been meticulously taking steps in the midst of the deadly COVID19 pandemic to look after the interest of all the stakeholders of the university. One of the most significant steps taken by the university is to help students continue with their academic pursuit and complete their assignments and examinations," the statement read.

"In view of complex difficulties arising out of the national lockdown, top university officials, including the Deans and Chairpersons of Special Centres, have held numerous meetings through the digital mode and brought to its logical end a decision on holding online classes, mid-semester and end-semester examinations etc.," it added.

"After wider consultations and holding of centre meetings, the Deans and Chairpersons of Special centres submitted recommendations on the scheduling of tests, conducting examinations and completing the evaluation processes to the Vice Chancellor by their respective schools/centres. The Academic Council was apprised of those recommendations on methods of online education and evaluation through circulations by emails," it said.

The statement, which was released on Saturday, also said the Council members "overwhelmingly endorsed all those recommendations. Utmost flexibility was maintained to accommodate diverse set of recommendations by the Academic Council. In addition, the Council authorized the Vice Chancellor to consider and approve any further requests or recommendations from centres related to scheduling, conducting examinations and submission of evaluation reports".

