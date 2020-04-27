JNU Begins Mid-Semester Exam Online Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Mid-semester exams have begun in JNU amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, mid-semester exams have begun in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The exams are being held online.

JNU Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar has tweeted about this. "In order to complete the academic requirements for the MSc and MPhil/PhD degrees, the School of Environmental Sciences, JNU has started the mid-semester exams using digital means from today until May 4, 2020. Way to go...," the VC has tweeted.

The online mode of exam has begun for students of School of Environmental Sciences and will continue till May 4.

On April 22, the University had approved the recommendations on conducting semester exams.

"The council also approved the recommendations submitted by the deans of schools and chairpersons of special centres on the methods of holding semester examinations in their respective schools/centres, keeping in mind the difficulties of following the normal academic calendar and regular mode of such examinations in view of the ongoing lockdown related to coronavirus pandemic," the varsity had said.

A consultative meeting was held among the vice chancellor, rectors, registrar and several deans of schools and chairpersons of special centres on April 12.

The JNU Teachers' Association called the recommendations "academically and practically not feasible".

The classes have been suspended since March 16 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

