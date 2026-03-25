Madhya Pradesh Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Declared, Check Pass Percentages

MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Out: The School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday declared the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026. A total of 95.14 per cent students passed the Class 5 examination, while 93.83 per cent cleared the Class 8 exam, marking an improvement of around 3 percentage points compared to last year. Students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the examinations.

Students can check their results on the official website, rskmp.in/result.aspx, using their roll number or Samagra ID.

MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2026: Steps To Check

Visit the official RSKMP website, rskmp.in/result.aspx

Click on the "View Class 5 and 8 Result 2026" link

Enter the required login credentials - roll number and Samagra ID

Submit the details to view the result on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

The MP Board Class 5 and 8 marksheets include key details such as the student's name, subject-wise marks, total score, and pass status.

Following the declaration of results, the board will send original marksheets and certificates to respective schools. Students can collect these documents from their schools for admission to the next class. For now, students can access their provisional marksheets online.

How many students appeared for the MP Board Class 5, 8 exams this year?

This year, over 24 lakh students appeared for the MP Board Class 5 and 8 board examinations conducted from February 20 to 26 and February 20 to 28, respectively.