RSKMP Madhya Pradesh Class 5 and 8 Results 2026 (Out): Check Steps to Download Your Scorecard

MP Board 5th, 8th Result (out) 2026: The Madhya Pradesh State Education Centre has announced the results of the Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) Class 5 and Class 8 board examinations for 2026. A total of nearly 24 lakh students appeared for the exams. The overall pass percentage stands at 95.14 per cent for Class 5 and 93.83 per cent for Class 8. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh board at (rskmp.in).

The results can also be checked via SMS facility. Candidates can send their roll number to the designated number- MP5ROLLNO or MP8ROLLNO.

Steps to check result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, rskmp.in/result.aspx .

Visit the official website, . Step 2: On the home page, click on the Class 5 and Class 8 result link.

On the home page, click on the Class 5 and Class 8 result link. Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

A new page will appear on the screen. Step 4: Enter your credentials and submit.

Enter your credentials and submit. Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Your result will be displayed on the screen. Step 6: Check your result.

The Madhya Pradesh Board had designated 322 centres as evaluation centres to ensure the early declaration of results. Around 1.10 lakh teachers were involved in checking the answer sheets. According to official data, 12.76 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 examination, while 10.92 lakh students appeared for the Class 8 examination.