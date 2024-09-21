Western Railway Announces Openings For 5,066 Apprentice Positions, Check Details

RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway (WR), has announced 5,066 openings for apprentice positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, rrc-wr.com. The registration process will begin on September 23, with the deadline set for October 22.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants interested in these positions must have completed matriculation or Class 10 under the 10+2 education system, securing at least 50% aggregate marks from a recognised board. Eligible candidates should be between 15 and 24 years of age as of October 22, 2024. Those awaiting SSC/ITI results as of the notification date are not eligible to apply. An ITI certificate from NCVT/SCVT is mandatory.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a merit list, which considers the average percentage of marks from both the Matriculation (minimum 50% aggregate) and ITI exams, with equal weightage given to each. Final selection will require verification of original documents and a Medical Fitness Certificate.

Application Fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 100 is applicable for the application. However, SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates are exempt from paying. Payments can be made through a Debit Card, Credit Card, or Internet Banking, as instructed on the portal. For additional information, candidates should visit the official RRC WR website.

