Advertisement

Western Railway Announces Openings For 5,066 Apprentice Positions, Check Details

Western Railway Recruitment 2024: Applicants interested in these positions must have completed matriculation or Class 10 under the 10+2 education system, securing at least 50% aggregate marks from a recognised board.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Western Railway Announces Openings For 5,066 Apprentice Positions, Check Details
Western Railway Recruitment 2024: The deadline for application submission is October 22.

RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway (WR), has announced 5,066 openings for apprentice positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, rrc-wr.com. The registration process will begin on September 23, with the deadline set for October 22.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants interested in these positions must have completed matriculation or Class 10 under the 10+2 education system, securing at least 50% aggregate marks from a recognised board. Eligible candidates should be between 15 and 24 years of age as of October 22, 2024. Those awaiting SSC/ITI results as of the notification date are not eligible to apply. An ITI certificate from NCVT/SCVT is mandatory.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a merit list, which considers the average percentage of marks from both the Matriculation (minimum 50% aggregate) and ITI exams, with equal weightage given to each. Final selection will require verification of original documents and a Medical Fitness Certificate.

Application Fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 100 is applicable for the application. However, SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates are exempt from paying. Payments can be made through a Debit Card, Credit Card, or Internet Banking, as instructed on the portal. For additional information, candidates should visit the official RRC WR website.

Check Detailed notification here

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Western Railway Recruitment 2024, Western Railway Jobs 2024, Western Railway Job Update
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Admit Card To Out On September 23
Western Railway Announces Openings For 5,066 Apprentice Positions, Check Details
RPSC RAS 2024: Registration Begins For 733 Posts From September 19
Next Article
RPSC RAS 2024: Registration Begins For 733 Posts From September 19
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com