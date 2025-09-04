RRB NTPC 2025: Graduate Level Result To Be Announced Soon

The wait is almost over for lakhs of aspirants who appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Level Exam 2025. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to publish the results shortly on the official portals of their respective regional boards. Candidates will soon be able to download their scorecards and cut-off marks, which will determine eligibility for the next phase of the recruitment process. With over 11,500 vacancies at stake, the result is one of the most anticipated announcements.

When Will RRB NTPC 2025 Results Be Released?

Although the RRBs have not yet confirmed an official release date, the Graduate Level CBT 1 results are expected in the coming days. Aspirants are advised to check the official website of their regional RRB regularly for the latest updates and notifications.

How to Download RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025

Visit the official RRB website for your region (for example, rrbcdg.gov.in)

Click on the link titled "RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025"

Enter your registration number and date of birth

View and download your scorecard displayed on the screen

Print a copy for future reference

Vacancy Details for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025

The ongoing recruitment aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across graduate and undergraduate level posts:

Graduate Level Posts (Total: 8,113)

• Chief Commercial And Ticket Supervisor: 1,736

• Station Master: 994

• Goods Train Manager: 3,144

• Junior Accounts Assistant & Typist: 1,507

• Senior Clerk & Typist: 732

Undergraduate Level Posts (Total: 3,445)

• Commercial & Ticket Clerk: 2,022

• Accounts Clerk & Typist: 361

• Junior Clerk & Typist: 990

• Trains Clerk: 72

With jobs spread across different RRB zones, this recruitment drive is seen as a golden opportunity for aspirants seeking a stable career in the Indian Railways.