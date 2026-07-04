Railway Group D Exam Date 2026 Announced, Check Complete Schedule For CBT 1

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the RRB Group D Exam Date 2026 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1). As per the latest schedule, the examination will be conducted from August 3 to August 21, 2026, in three shifts across the country. Lakhs of candidates who applied for 22,195 Group D vacancies can now begin their final phase of preparation. The CBT 1 exam will be held at multiple examination centres across India.

RRB Group D Exam Shift Timings 2026

The RRB Group D CBT 1 will be conducted in three shifts every day. Check the timings in the table below:

Shift Reporting Time Exam Shift 1 7:30 AM 9:00 AM Shift 2 11:15 AM 12:45 PM Shift 3 3:00 PM 4:30 PM

Candidates should reach the examination centre before the reporting time, as entry will not be allowed after the gates close.

RRB Group D CBT 1 Admit Card and City Slip

Along with the RRB Group D Exam Date 2026, RRB has also announced the expected schedule for the city intimation slip and admit card.

The city intimation slip for candidates appearing on August 3 is expected to be available from July 25, 2026, while the Railway Group D Admit Card 2026 will be released from July 31, 2026 onwards. Similar timelines will be followed for candidates scheduled on later exam dates.

Candidates should download both documents well before the examination to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. The city slip helps candidates know their allotted exam city, while the admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination centre.