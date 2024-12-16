RRB Grade I And III Exam Dates 2024 Revised, Check Details

The official notification reads: "Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer-Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates."
RRB Grade I and III exam: Key Details
The recruitment process involves a Computer-Based Test, followed by document verification and a medical examination.
Technician Grade 1 (Signal)
Number of Vacancies: 1,092
Eligibility Criteria:
- Bachelor's degree in Science (Physics / Electronics / Computer Science / Information Technology / Instrumentation)
- Bachelor's in Science in any combination of Physics / Electronics / Computer Science / IT / Instrumentation
- Bachelor's in Engineering/Bachelor's in Technology/3-year Engineering Polytechnic Diploma in the above-mentioned streams
Technician Grade 3 (Open Line)
Number of Vacancies: 8,052
Technician Grade 3 (Workshop & PUs)
Number of Vacancies: 5,154
For full details, including the official notification and application process, candidates are advised to visit the official RRB website or refer to the RRB Technician Notification PDF.