Advertisement

RRB Grade I And III Exam Dates 2024 Revised, Check Details

The examination for Technician Grade I and Grade III is set to be conducted on December 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
RRB Grade I And III Exam Dates 2024 Revised, Check Details
candidates are advised to visit official RRB website or refer to RRB Technician Notification PDF
RRB Technician Grade I and III Exam Dates: The Railway Recruitment Board has revised the examination schedule for Technician Grade I and Grade III positions. Registered candidates can view the revised schedule on the official RRB Chandigarh website at rrbcdg.gov.in. As per the official notification, the examination for Technician Grade I and Grade III is set to be conducted on December 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2024.

The official notification reads: "Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer-Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates."

RRB Grade I and III exam: Key Details

The recruitment process involves a Computer-Based Test, followed by document verification and a medical examination.

Technician Grade 1 (Signal)
Number of Vacancies: 1,092

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Bachelor's degree in Science (Physics / Electronics / Computer Science / Information Technology / Instrumentation)
  • Bachelor's in Science in any combination of Physics / Electronics / Computer Science / IT / Instrumentation
  • Bachelor's in Engineering/Bachelor's in Technology/3-year Engineering Polytechnic Diploma in the above-mentioned streams

Technician Grade 3 (Open Line)
Number of Vacancies: 8,052

Technician Grade 3 (Workshop & PUs)
Number of Vacancies: 5,154

For full details, including the official notification and application process, candidates are advised to visit the official RRB website or refer to the RRB Technician Notification PDF.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
RRB Exam 2024 Date, RRB Exam Date 2024, Rrb Exam Date
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com