RRB Assistant Loco Pilot Recruitment 2026: Application Process Starts For 11,127 Vacancies

Indian Railways has started the online application process for Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment, giving job seekers a chance to apply for thousands of vacancies across the country. The registration is being conducted through the official RRB Apply portal.

The recruitment drive is being carried out under CEN No. 01/2026 to fill a total of 11,127 Assistant Loco Pilot posts in various railway zones through different Railway Recruitment Boards. The application process began on May 15, 2026, and candidates can submit their forms till June 14, 2026.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the Assistant Loco Pilot posts must have an Industrial Training Institute certificate or an engineering diploma in the relevant discipline. The minimum age required to apply is 18 years, while the upper age limit is 30 years as on July 1, 2026. Reserved category candidates are eligible for age relaxation as per government norms.

Selected candidates will be appointed under Pay Level-2 with an initial basic salary of Rs 19,900 per month, along with other allowances as per railway rules.

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Railway zones involved

The recruitment process will be handled by multiple Railway Recruitment Boards, including Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mumbai, Patna, Prayagraj, Ranchi and Secunderabad, among others.

Selection process

The selection process will consist of several stages, including Computer Based Test (CBT)-1, Computer Based Test (CBT)-2, Computer Based Aptitude Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

CBT-1 will include 75 objective-type questions from Mathematics, Reasoning, General Science and General Awareness, and the duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. One-third mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

CBT-2 and aptitude test

CBT-2 will be divided into two parts, with Part-A containing 100 questions and Part-B having 75 technical trade-related questions. Candidates are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks in Part-B.

Candidates shortlisted after CBT-2 will have to appear for the Computer Based Aptitude Test, where securing a minimum T-score of 42 in each test battery is mandatory. The final merit list will be prepared by giving equal weightage of 50 per cent each to CBT-2 Part-A scores and CBAT performance.

How to Apply (Step-by-Step)

Visit the official RRB Apply portal

Apply portal Click on the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment link

Register by entering the required details

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload all necessary documents

Pay the application fee online

Submit the application form

Download and keep a copy of the form for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates on the detailed notification, examination schedule and admit card release.